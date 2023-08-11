Woman Fired From Job Of 18 Years For 'Not Typing Enough'

A woman in Australia faced the consequences of the digital age as her 18-year-long career came to an abrupt end. The use of keystroke technology by her employers revealed that she wasn’t typing enough while working from home (WFH), leading to her firing. Suzie Cheikho’s case recently made headlines when the Fair Work Commission (FWC) rejected her unfair dismissal claim against Insurance Australia Group (IAG), asserting that her termination was justified due to alleged misconduct.

Suzie was responsible for creating insurance documents, following up with regulatory deadlines and overseeing “work-from-home compliance." However, her own performance while working remotely was inadequate.

As per New York Post, following the investigations by FWC, it was determined that Suzie Cheikho’s removal from her role was based on specific reasons. They revealed that Cheikho was terminated on February 20 for missing deadlines and meetings and a failure to complete a task that resulted in a fine imposed on IAG by the industry official.

However, a month later, Suzie alleged that her employer had intentions to remove her from the company over her mental health concerns.

After receiving a formal warning in November 2022, Suzie Cheikho was placed on a performance improvement plan and her work was closely examined. This plan examined the frequency of her keystrokes, which was monitored in 49 working days from October to December. The analysis unveiled that Cheikho did not fulfil her rostered hours on 44 days, started work later than scheduled on 47 days, logged out from work early on 29 days and recorded zero hours of work on 4 days.

On certain days, she did log in, but her keystroke activity remained low. On specific days, she registered zero keystrokes, including 117 hours in October, 143 hours in November and 60 hours in December. The data shows that Cheikho was not fulfilling her tasks as required for her role.

During a meeting to discuss the review of her work performance, Suzie Cheikho expressed disbelief about the accuracy of the data presented, stating that she did “not believe for a minute" that the information was true. However, she failed to provide any evidence to counter the claims that she had been online and actively working. Cheikho informed her managers that while there were times when the workload was slow, she was always engaged in her tasks.

“I mean, I may go to the shops from time to time, but that is not for the entire day. I need to take some time to consider this and I will put forward a response,” she adds.

The FWC highlighted that during one of the meetings with her manager to discuss her performance, Suzie Cheikho had the word ‘F**k’ written across her hand.