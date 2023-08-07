Woman Forced To Buy All Peanut Packets On Plane After Crew 'Ignored Her Allergy'

Leah Williams, a 27-year-old with a severe nut allergy, took a unique precautionary measure on her flight from Dusseldorf, Germany to London’s Heathrow Airport on July 13, 2023. To avoid any risk of exposure to peanuts, she purchased 48 packs of peanuts herself, ensuring no one else would open them during the flight. Leah had experienced anaphylactic shock previously when someone on a plane opened a pack of peanuts near her, resulting in hives.

Earlier on the same day, she had flown from London to Düsseldorf with the same airline for a business trip. The cabin crew on that flight had willingly made an announcement about her allergy and refrained from serving nuts. However, when she boarded the return flight to London, Leah claimed that the cabin attendants refused her request to make an announcement and cited it as against the airline’s policy.

“He wasn’t even looking me in the eye. I think he was getting frustrated I was holding up the line,” Leah Williams said, as per Insider. The cabin crew member also didn’t seem to comprehend Williams’ allergy; she said he inquired if she needed an inhaler in case she had a reaction.

Williams discovered that the airline will be selling peanuts on the journey and decided that the only option was to buy every pack available. “I said: ‘I’ll buy them all so you can’t serve them. I don’t care how much it is. If you’re not willing to help me this is the only thing I can do,’” she told Insider.

Flight attendants then counted all 48 bags of peanuts to ensure they charged her the exact price, which turned out to be around $185 (about Rs 15,000).

“The worst part was that they actually asked if I wanted to take the peanuts, and I obviously said no,” Williams added. After which, the peanuts were placed in a plastic bag at the front of the cabin by the crew.

Eurowings is owned by Lufthansa, and a spokeswoman from the airline told Insider that they were very sorry to learn about Leah Williams’ situation.