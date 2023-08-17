Woman Fractures Her Ankle After Stepping On Ham, Sues The Restaurant

Alice Cohen, a woman from New Hampshire, has taken legal action against Eataly Boston. She claims that she fractured her ankle after slipping on a slice of prosciutto within the Prudential Center food hall last year. Cohen filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday, aiming for a minimum of $50,000 (Rs 42 lakh) in compensation.

According to the lawsuit, Alice and her husband Ronald were at Eataly on October 7, 2022. While in an area where food samples were being provided to customers, Alice slipped on a piece of prosciutto, injuring her left ankle. The court document states that she experienced a left ankle sprain and a distal fibular avulsion fracture as a result of the fall.

In addition, Alice accumulated medical costs exceeding $7,500 (Rs 6 lakh), encompassing doctor’s fees, hospital charges, and expenses related to physical therapy. Her legal representatives assert that the injury led to both “diminished quality of life" and “significant pain and distress." The lawsuit contends that Eataly had an obligation to guarantee that the floor surfaces were devoid of avoidable hazards. This duty included maintaining the premises in a reasonably secure state and notifying visitors of any such unsafe conditions.

Ronald Cohen is also listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, as he is said to have experienced the “loss of consortium" due to his wife’s injury. This legal term refers to the inability of an injured spouse to provide the same level of love, companionship, comfort, services, support, and intimacy that they were able to offer before the accident.

An attempt to contact Eataly via email on Monday did not receive an immediate response. The company has until December 11 to submit a response to the lawsuit in court.

Eataly Boston, which opened in November 2016, consists of a three-story Italian market with numerous restaurants, a coffee bar, mozzarella production, a pastry lab, butcher and fishmonger sections, pizza offerings, and a variety of retail products. The establishment employs hundreds of staff members.