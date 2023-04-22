Woman Freaks Out After Seeing Spider On Her Spoon; The Truth Will Leave You In Splits

Do you get scared of spiders? Then we definitely do not recommend you buy this ceiling lamp that might end up triggering your fear. Uyen Ninh, a digital content creator from Germany, already had a first-hand experience and also shared it online leaving viewers equal parts amused and concerned. In a video, she captured how the design of her ceiling lamp lead her to believe there was a spider in her house. However, that wasn’t the case in reality. The clip showcases a spoon placed inside a bowl of white rice.

At a single glance, the reflection of the lamp displayed on the spoon appears to be exactly like a spider. But when the camera pans toward the ceiling, it becomes clear the reflection was of Ninh’s overhead light fixture. “I thought there was a spider on the spoon. Turned out it was just the ceiling lamp’s reflection. Almost had a heart attack,” explains the woman in the video. The hilarious clip ends with her dramatic reaction which many admitted they can relate to. Watch the incident here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uyen Ninh (@uyenninh)

The funny video has prompted a series of vivid reactions in the comment section with many asking her to get rid of the lamp as soon as she can. “Time to throw the whole lamp away,” said one. Another added, “The lamp must go.” Meanwhile, a user joked, “Imagine you get used to the reflection. Then the one time there actually is a bug, you just assume it’s the lamp.”

A person who panicked after watching the reflection said, “My brain would still convince me there it’s a spider somewhere under that rice,” another agreed, “Omg I would just die.” A user found the reaction to be overly exaggerated, “Don’t come to Australia then lol. If you’re having a heart attack over a spider that size who knows what will happen when you see an Aussie spider?” One more added, “I was expecting anything but the ceiling lamp.”

A person who found the incident to be relatable wrote, “Haha I would be panicking too girl.” Another expressed, “Note to self. Don’t get that lamp in the future.”

The clip has garnered over 16.1 million views on Instagram.

Would you ever buy a similar lamp?

