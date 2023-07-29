Woman Gets 100 Amazon Packages That She Never Ordered

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 17:45 IST

Delhi, India

The woman distributed the packages among his neighbours. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The packages that included headlamps, glue guns and numerous children's binoculars, came from multiple carriers including FedEx and Amazon.

A woman named Cindy Smith, a resident of, Virginia, US, found herself at the receiving end of an avalanche of Amazon packages. More than 100 packages started arriving at her doorstep, addressed to someone named Lixiao Zhang. Even though Smith had never placed any orders for these items, it left her wondering how her doorstep became the hub for such a delivery spree.

CBS affiliate station WUSA reported about the mysterious deliveries, including 1,000 headlamps for running and biking, 800 glue guns and numerous children’s binoculars, which came from multiple carriers including FedEx and Amazon.

“It’s a lot of packages. I didn’t order them,” Smith said in a video shared by the news outlet.

Both her doorstep and basement piled up rapidly with the overwhelming quantity of packages. The sight of dozens of boxes scattered around her property was captured in the video.

Taking matters into her own hands, Smith decided to distribute the products in her neighbourhood to prevent them from going to waste in a landfill. Despite some strange looks from people, she generously handed out the items to anyone she encountered, including dog shelters, veterinary clinics and even random encounters at places like Burger King.

She further said, “All my neighbours got glue guns or headlamps.”

Initially, Smith suspected that she had become a victim of the infamous ‘brushing scam,’ where sellers send unordered items to boost their product ratings with fake positive reviews. However, an investigation later revealed that this incident was more likely linked to a different ‘vendor returns’ scheme. This scheme involves sellers attempting to remove unsold products from Amazon fulfilment centres by shipping them to random addresses, making it cheaper for them to manage.

Furthermore, the outlet highlighted the statement of C J Rosenbaum, a New York-based attorney, to shed light on the elaborate process behind such schemes. Rosenbaum, representing vendors who sell on Amazon, said these sellers are often based in China and use various addresses to offload their products, causing confusion and frustration for unsuspecting recipients like Smith. He added, “They’re just having them sent there because it’s just cheaper for them to do so.”

A thorough probe into the matter by Amazon confirmed that the person named on the packages, Lixiao Zhang, had violated Amazon’s policy, leading to the closure of their account.

