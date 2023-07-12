Woman Grieves Mother's Death by Sharing 'Now vs Then' Meal Pics and Internet is Divided, Here's Why

Recently, a woman came into limelight after she shared pics of having meal without her mother, grieving her death. Taking to Twitter, a user, @ammmmmmrit, posted an old photo where she could be seen having her food with her mother seated opposite her on the sofa. In contrast, the subsequent photo displayed the same meal but with an empty sofa, solely covered by a blanket, indicating the absence or loss of the elderly lady (presumably her mother). Accompanying the images, she expressed her deep sorrow, stating, “I’m never going to recover from this." Soon, her social media post went viral with people offering their condolences that flooded the comment section.

Check the Viral Post:

I’m never going to recover from this pic.twitter.com/yRhfdApZap— A (@ammmmmmrit) July 10, 2023

However, not everyone seemed to be impressed by her idea of sharing about such a sensitive issue of death in public. Hence, they started criticising her and some users even called her insensitive for ‘using’ her mom’s death as a tool to get likes on the internet.

“Using ur mums death for twitter dopamine is sick sick behaviour,” commented a user. In the similar vein, another user called out such practices, writing, “yeah exactly idk why it’s become so casual.”

using ur mums death for twitter dopamine is sick sick behaviour https://t.co/rMughDrogf— s (@szjugg) July 10, 2023

“I swear people put everything on the internet now..” wrote the third one.

I swear people put everything on the internet now..— Drip 🌌 (@Bigbusta4) July 11, 2023

At the same time, there were many who sided with the woman in question and called it her ‘way’ of grieving as one comment read, “U can’t tell someone else how to grieve though”. “Probably her outlet for grief try not to be so harsh,” said another.

Probably her outlet for grief try not to be so harsh— Aisha Al Hanafiyya (@blockaicha) July 11, 2023

U can’t tell someone else how to grieve though— Site (@sitenyk) July 11, 2023

Meanwhile, some users even pointed out that the old lady in the picture wasn’t probably her mother but her grandmother. A commenter re-shared one of the recent posts by @ammmmmmrit which showed a tattoo of the lady on her hand with a caption that read, “I miss my bibi so much”. To the unversed, in Swahili, the grandmother is called ‘Bibi’.

Thats not her mum, its her grandma— Mike Toreno (@harryizzzx) July 11, 2023

Nonetheless, the viral post amassed over 4 million views on Twitter, leaving the users divided.