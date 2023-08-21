Woman Grooms Lizard With Nail Paint And Gold Jewellery, Internet Reacts

A shocking video is making rounds on the internet. It shows a venomous lizard getting decked up as a woman paints its nails and grooms it in a way that may shock you to the core. While many of us are scared of lizards, this viral video will leave you wondering if it is really possible to groom and beautify them. Interestingly, the lizard in the video is also wearing gold ornaments.

The video begins with the woman who is lovingly applying nail paint to the tiny nails of the lizards. As the woman indulges herself in an adventurous activity, the lizard also patiently sits as if it wants to get groomed. The video proceeds with more interesting visuals as the lizard can be seen wearing a small chain around its neck, which appears to be made of gold. The clip ends with an amazing view that shows the creature all decked up, looking absolutely wonderful.

The video was shared on Instagram a few days back. Within such a short time span, it has managed to garner over 1.6 million views along with 45,000 likes. Not only this but people were left stunned watching the video and dropped their comments on the same.

One of the individuals wrote, “So if it was a boy, wouldn’t the wife and the kids be shocked?" Suggesting that lipstick should also be applied, a woman commented, “Put on lipstick, she’s going to be Mrs Doll." A third user said, “Need a dress and hair clip then perfect."

Earlier this year, another video displaying a lizard’s bravery attracted traction on the internet. It had a snake that captured a baby lizard by coiling itself tightly over the creature. Seeing this, the mother lizard jumped in to fight the snake and save its young one. She tried everything possible and even bit the snake on its face but nothing worked. Unfortunately, the baby lizard failed to survive.