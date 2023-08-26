Woman Hears Strange Noise From Her Washroom, And Then She Sees This

Australia is a habitat for many wild animals, including kangaroos, koalas, platypus, and giraffes. These animals are mostly found in the forest area or on the outskirts. Australia is not just limited to these big animals that are found in the jungle; there are many species of insects and reptiles that sometimes enter the residential areas. There have been numerous cases where people have found animals like snakes, spiders, and various other dangerous insects in their toilets. One such incident happened recently when a woman heard a strange croaking noise from her home’s toilet and found a group of frogs residing there.

The viral clip shows how the woman first hears a strange noise from her washroom. When she goes in to take a look, she finds that a cluster of green tree frogs had taken refuge inside the toilet seat. The whole seat was filled with these frogs, who were freely moving there. One of the frogs was even stuck to the lid of the toilet seat.

She recorded the whole situation and posted it on social media. The caption read, “Welcome to Outback Australia”. As soon as the page posted the video, it went viral. Social media users flooded the comment section. One of the users jokingly wrote, “Imagine just going to the toilet to pee at 1 am, half asleep, and finding this." Another user commented, “I would rather have frogs than spiders or snakes, honestly".

The video has gone viral on Instagram and has so far received 15.8 million views and 1.2 million likes. While some have been horrified to see them, others have explained that this is part of nature.

Frogs are common in Australia. They come in different sizes and are often spotted in secluded areas.

There have been various cases in Australia where huge snakes have been found in the toilet. A man found a huge python draping its body over the glass shower screen.