Woman in Delhi Metro Responds to Viral Video, Says 'It's My Choice to Wear What I Want'

A woman who recently made headlines for her fashion choice in the Delhi metro has now responded to the viral video that has been circulating on the internet. Identified as Rhythm Chanana, the woman received criticism for wearing a bralette top and mini skirt in a public setting. However, she has since defended her choice of attire, stating that she doesn’t care what others think of her, as it is her personal choice to wear what she wants.

During an interview with India Today, Rhythm Chanana defended her fashion choice and stated, “It’s my freedom in what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous. I don’t care what people have to say.” Although some had accused her of copying Uorfi Javed’s style, she denied any inspiration from the model and said, “I am not inspired by Uorfi Javed. I didn’t even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story.”

Here’s the Viral Video:

No she is not @uorfi_pic.twitter.com/PPrQYzgiU2— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023

Despite her stance on fashion, Chanana admitted that her conservative family was not supportive of her choices. “This choice didn’t come in a day, it’s a process. I also belong to a conservative family where I wasn’t allowed to do what I wanted, hence one day I decided I would do as I wanted since it’s my life. I have been travelling like this for many months now. It happened to be viral now,” said the 19-year-old.

When asked about her safety while commuting, Chanana said that she has not encountered any issues so far. She also stated that she has learned to ignore regular comments and eve-teasing.

Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had prohibited passengers from shooting videos or engaging in activities that inconvenience other commuters on the train. Chanana questioned the DMRC’s enforcement of this rule, pointing out, “It’s weird that DMRC has now forgotten their own rule of no videography inside the metro. If they have a problem with my attire, they should also have a problem with those who shot it”

Meanwhile, in response to the viral video and the ensuing controversy, the DMRC issued a statement on Monday, calling on passengers to follow social etiquette and adhere to acceptable social norms and protocols while riding the metro. “Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers,” read the statement.

Read all the Latest News here