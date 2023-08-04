Woman Kisses Snake And It Bites Her Back In Viral Video

Love for pets knows no bounds, but it’s essential to remember that some encounters can be risky. A viral Instagram video captured a shocking encounter between a woman and a snake that took an unexpected twist. The undated clip starts with two men holding a long snake, seemingly trying to showcase it to the woman. Filled with affection and perhaps unaware of the potential danger, she leans in to plant a loving kiss on the snake. However, what happened next took everyone by surprise.

The snake’s response was far from affectionate. The moment the woman leaned in to plant a kiss, it bit her right back on her lips. Panic ensued as the snake held on, refusing to let go. What started as a moment of affection quickly turned into a heart-stopping ordeal as the woman fought to free herself from the snake’s grip.

Take a look at the video below:

The viral video garnered widespread attention, amassing thousands of likes and shares across social media platforms. Many shared their views in the comment section of this post.

One user exclaimed, “What on earth did she think was going to happen?"

Another joined in, asking, “What was she thinking?"

Adding a touch of humour, someone commented, “Well, isn’t it cute how he kissed her back!"

A curious individual asked, “Is she alive?"

A playful remark joked, “Dumb ways to die."

Another person shared a valuable lesson, stating, “Play stupid games…. Win stupid prizes."

“That’s why I don’t trust wild animals, or any animals for that matter, because they are still ANIMALS,” read a comment.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that not all animals respond to affection in the same way as our domesticated pets. While many animals may enjoy being pampered, snakes are wild creatures with instincts quite different from our fluffy friends. They have their own instincts and communication methods. Maintaining a safe distance is essential for both our safety and the well-being of the animals.