Woman Leaves Mirror Inside Car Only To Find Her Vehicle On Fire Later, Here's What Happened

A lot has been said and innovated about proper car care and maintenance, for both the vehicle’s interior and exterior. Neglecting these aspects can be detrimental to the well-being of the car. One thing that has not been discussed enough is how leaving certain items in the car can also prove to be extremely harmful. A social media user going by the name of Morgan Walsh has shared a clip on Instagram. Her car had caught fire due to a mirror.

If you’ve ever taken any reflective or magnifying surface and focused the sun’s rays through it, you know what can happen. It looks to be a similar case to what happened to this car. The text overlay on the video shared online reads, “Don’t leave a mirror in your car on a sunny day." The video shows Morgan giving a glimpse of the car’s backseat that is burnt. She then moves the camera to show the other portions of the car that are burnt too due to the fire and there’s smoke inside the car.

The damaged interiors give an idea about the intensity of the fire and how it could have destroyed the exterior region as well if Morgan hadn’t turned up on time. We can also see someone using the fire extinguishers to control the fire. The video has received 10.8 million views and Morgan attached the track Light My Fire produced by the American rock band The Doors to the video.

Morgan wrote in the caption, “I walked out to my car today and couldn’t figure out why the windows looked fogged up. I opened the car door and it was on fire! I had left a small mirror in the back and I Guess the sun was hitting it just right to catch some totes bags next to it on fire. Wtf."

Social media users were shocked beyond words at this case and one of them informed the people that water bottles can do the same as well. The user advised everyone that people should not leave them in direct sunlight in cars. Some people came up with sexist comments as well for this clip. Users replied that any person irrespective of gender can commit these mistakes. People should take a lesson and not repeat the same instead of turning the comment section into a toxic discussion. A user also prayed that anyone can do this mistake due to a hectic schedule.