Woman Makes Dumpster Diving Her Full-time Career, Earns Rs 4 Lakh A Month

A woman in Pennsylvania, USA, has made dumpster diving her full-time job and is making around Rs 4 lakh per month.

Veronica Taylor has made a living for herself by searching for discarded items and later selling them. She revealed that she started this as a hobby with her friend, Liz Wilson, but has now turned it into a thriving business.

Veronica revealed that they sell their collected trash on an app called WhatNot. They list their finds and live stream while people bid. She said that they often sell up to 100 items per show. They accept any offer that is made by the customers, as they are already making a 100 percent profit. She also added that throughout the year, they have also managed to make regular customers who continue to come back to them.

Veronica and Liz have been making money from garbage for a long time. Till now, they have had many expensive things as well. It also includes brands like Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors. Apart from this, if they get food, they donate it to charities and the homeless. According to Veronica, this work is very exciting for both of them. It seems that she is in search of some treasure. Every day, something new is available, and they get a new source of income. She also revealed that she would never be shifting back to her usual 9-5 job.

Veronica and Liz started this in 2022. Later, Veronica went across the country from her previous home in California to live with Liz in Pennsylvania and make dumpster diving their full-time career. She said that Pennsylvania has been a game changer for her, as many old people are working in the stores who don’t know much about brands and throw them away. She also added that she and Liz split everything 50/50.

