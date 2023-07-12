Woman Orders Apple Watch Worth Rs 50K From Amazon, Receives This Product Instead

In what comes as a strange incident, a woman ordered an Apple watch from e-commerce website ‘Amazon’ and received a fake product. This is not the first time that such an incident has surfaced. However, people still rely on such websites for the heavy discounts that they offer on products. Now, Twitter user ‘Sanaya’ took to the micro blogging site and shared the images of fake product which she received.

She had ordered the Apple Watch Series 8 on July 8 for Rs 50,900. However, she was shocked to discover that instead of the Apple watch, she was delivered a ‘FitLife’ watch on July 9.

She also mentioned that Amazon has not offered any type of refund yet. “NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake ‘FitLife’ watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP,” read the caption.

Here, have a look:

NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP.@AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/2h9FtMh3N2— Sanaya (@Sarcaswari) July 11, 2023

Since being uploaded, the images have gone viral and shocked people. “I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats the satisfaction of trying and buying gadgets directly from stores,” wrote a Twitter user. Many people also shared their personal experiences:

I also faced same issue with @amazonIN. Thy send fake product then refuse to refund or replace. Standard practice for expensive productshttps://t.co/jBF38GIHXZ— DeepakGour (@deepakgourr) July 12, 2023

I have just QT'd with a screenshot of my experience with Amazon from last week. They need to be taken to task, and a case needs to be filed against them. Had this been the US, Amazon would be looking at a class action suit. They are lucky (and we are unlucky) that this happened…— Shripal Gandhi (@thealtruist_in) July 11, 2023

I don’t trust Amazon and Flipkart at all, which is why I refrain from purchasing costly gadgets from these platforms. Croma and Reliance Digital are much more reliable. Tata Cliq is also good.Lodge your grievance with National Consumer Helpline @jagograhakjago. They're swift. https://t.co/0AbpTkzWw0 — Riccha Dwivedi (@RicchaDwivedi) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a man got lucky as he got an iPhone 14 instead of iPhone 13. Twitter user Ashwin Hegde tweeted about this mix-up. As per the image which has been uploaded, the man had purchased a 128 GB model of Apple iPhone 13. However, another photo reveals a box of iPhone 14 has been delivered to the customer.