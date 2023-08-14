Woman Panics On Receiving Rs 2 Lakh Grocery Bill: 'My Heart Stopped'

Online grocery shopping is nothing less than a boon for those who can’t manage to find time from their hectic work schedule. The option was quite helpful for a mother of a specially-abled daughter until it turned into her worst nightmare. Hailing from Ohio, the US woman was identified to be Jill McCormick. Taking her daughter to physical therapy is her regular routine, hence ordering groceries through the online application of Kroger has been quite beneficial for her. Little did Jill ever imagine that there was a possibility that she could be overcharged someday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 9, when she placed an order of $282 (about Rs 23,000) but was billed $2,783 (Rs 2.30 lakh). According to a report by local news channel WCPO, Jill was charged for a long list of groceries that she didn’t order and never received. Upon getting the deduction update of $2,783, Jill immediately panicked. The working woman knew she had to react quickly but had no clue how to. “My heart stopped because I’m thinking panic mode,” she said. “Something is happening, and I have to react very quickly, and I didn’t even know where to start," she said.

Jill reportedly did not know where to start and who to connect with to resolve the problem. Screenshots of her order assessed by WCPO show Jill’s original purchase of six packs of Butterball turkey worth $26.94 (Rs 2,235), five bottles of Dawn Platinum dish soap worth $73.43 (Rs 6,093), and 15 bottles of Gain laundry detergent worth $239.85 (Rs 19,905). When the massive charge angered Jill, the designated shopper reportedly told her the overcharged occurred owing to an error and that it would be cancelled.

Besides the shopper, it took her about an hour to get in touch with someone from Instacart who helped her cancel the order. “After trying for an hour, trying to get in touch with someone, they were finally able to get in touch with Instacart to cancel the order because they never canceled the order as the shopper originally told me," she said.

Jill was reportedly told that it would take about seven to ten business days for the amount to be returned. Kroger also offered her a $20 gift card (Rs 1659) as compensation for the inconvenience. But the amount was later upped to $250 (Rs 20,746). Jill reportedly states that Kruger’s gift card isn’t enough for her to trust their online grocery application again. The Ohio woman has taken it upon herself that other customers do not face the panicked situation she underwent. Jill now seeks answers and solutions to the error that occurred. The mother has formally reported the incident to police authorities at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

In an official statement, Kroger confirmed the incident about Jill being overcharged adding the company took prompt measures to rectify the error. Kroger claimed they even expedited Jill’s refund process and provided her with a gift card while issuing an apology.