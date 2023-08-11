Woman Performs DIY Tooth Extraction To Avoid Hefty Dentist Bill

A reluctance to empty their wallets at the doctor’s office has led many individuals down the path of home remedies, and Karen Hearn’s story takes frugality to a whole new level. In a world where medical expenses can be daunting, Karen Hearn, a self-professed penny-pincher, recently made headlines for her audacious decision to tackle an excruciating toothache without parting with a substantial amount of money.

In a candid interview with The Sun, Karen Hearn shared her ordeal of battling a chronic toothache that had left her in misery. Determined to avoid the anticipated hefty bill of a dentist’s visit, she turned to a slew of do-it-yourself solutions including clove oil, ice, and over-the-counter products, but to no avail. Eventually, she had no choice but to yield and schedule an appointment with a dentist, only to receive distressing news – she was dealing with a tooth abscess that required either a root canal or crown, estimated at $1,800 (approximately Rs 1.48 lakh), or a more economical tooth extraction option for $185 (around Rs 15,000).

Unwilling to spend a substantial sum, Karen embarked on a daring path to alleviate her agony. Braving the prospect of enduring pain without anaesthesia, she and her husband Grant concocted an inventive plan. Transforming their home into an impromptu dental clinic, the resourceful couple employed numbing gel on Karen’s gums. Using an innovative twist, they repurposed a vacuum cleaner into a makeshift dental suction device. Grant ingeniously fastened a pillow to one side of Karen’s face with duct tape, creating a rudimentary setup for the tooth extraction process.

With improvisation as their guiding principle, the couple unearthed a barber’s tool from a yard sale, opting to repurpose it for the procedure. Before usage, they dedicatedly restored the tool by dissolving rust with cola and sterilizing it with rubbing alcohol. These unconventional methods paved the way for the pivotal moment when Grant – employing considerable force – successfully extracted Karen’s troublesome tooth.

By sidestepping the conventional route, the unconventional duo managed to significantly reduce the cost of the extraction, bringing it down to a mere $10 (approximately Rs 830). Though she endured a degree of discomfort, Karen Hearn expressed a sense of achievement and contentment. She explained that while pain might be temporary, the financial relief she experienced would resonate for much longer.