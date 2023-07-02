Woman Proposes to Her Bf At Kedarnath, Video Sparks Discussion About Using Phones At Religious Places

A video which is currently circulating on social media shows a woman proposing to her boyfriend outside Kedarnath temple. Adorned in a yellow saree, the girl sits on her knees and holding a ring for her man. Kedarnath Temple is one of the most religious sites in India. However, due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open for devotees only between April and November. This is when lakhs of devotees trek 22km from Gaurikund to reach the temple.

In the video, the boy can be seen praying. Before he can can understand anything, the girl gets on her knees and proposes him with a ring. All surprised, the boyfriend then becomes emotional and the couple can be then seen sharing a tight hug. Although the video is adorable and shows a veru happy couple, it has sparked a discussion online. Many have shared how phones should not be allowed at religious places because of this. Here, have a look at the viral video:

One of the Reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & ShrinesJust a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowd PS - I’m writing this from Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/FQVxMAUEFm — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) July 1, 2023

“One of the Reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & Shrines Just a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowd,” wrote the Twitter user while sharing the video. “Why is it bad. They didn’t bother anyone had their moment with complete respect. Congratulations to them,” mentioned another person.

“The bond between Bhagwan and bhakt is very sacred and a personal thing. One has evey right to express his/her devotion in whatsoever way they feel like and have the blessings of the diety. I find this very beautiful and respectful,” wrote another user.

Firstly, there is no issue with people looking to get married in front of a temple. They should probably read more about shiva and Parvati, and their immense love for each other. All our gods got married and had kids. Nice proposal. https://t.co/14xiqJEUHO— Akshay_Custombaba (@Ajain112) July 1, 2023

I agree with you. Smartphones are a distraction from the spiritual experience. They also create noise and pollution. ‍♂️Enjoy your time at Kedarnath. It’s a beautiful place. ️️#Kedarnath#kedarnathTemple#spirituality https://t.co/zuX4bsgvES — Akhileshwar Chowdary (@Akhileswar888) July 2, 2023

I agree. This is so disrespectful & inappropriate. How can someone propose in front of #Kedarnath? This shows a lack of awareness & sensitivity toward our religious sentiments & values. Smartphones () are ruining the sanctity & serenity of our sacred places. https://t.co/O4nqojbUrf— Prem Sai (@saiprem781) July 1, 2023

What's wrong if someone chose to propose in a temple? https://t.co/dbVsxHeYlO— Prathap ಕಣಗಾಲ್ (@Kanagalogy) July 2, 2023

