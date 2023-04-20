Woman Quits Job To Live Her Dream And Now She Runs 'MBA Food Wali' Stall

A woman in Siliguri has opened her own food stall on a two-wheeler after completing her MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree. 30-year-old Fatima has garnered the attention of the locals with her unique stall name which is called ‘MBA Food Wali.’ According to a report by Millennium Post, Fatima used to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh who moved to Siliguri in West Bengal, after her marriage. Reportedly, she completed her MBA course back in 2011. During an interaction with the portal, the woman candidly spoke about leaving her job to start her own business.

Post her MBA, Fatima reportedly worked for a span of four years. “After shifting to Siliguri, I decided to revive my dream and I started the food stall on wheels,” she said. She sets up her stall at Baghajatin Park on a regular basis. Her shop remains operational between 7-10 pm in the evening, where she cells homecooked snacks which she prepares herself.

The goal behind opening up MBA Food Wali was to share the poignant message of how women can start up their own businesses when they are empowered by education. “I want to spread a message that anyone, especially women, can set up a business on their own if they are educated. They can do any work if educationally empowered,” she added. A local resident told the portal how Fatima has become a source of inspiration for others and confirmed her food is quite delicious and healthy. “It is very interesting that a woman set her stall atop a scooter. She surely inspires others,” said Amit Malakar, who’s Fatima’s regular customer.

The woman’s food-on-wheels menu includes a plethora of delicious Indian snacks and desserts, ranging from kheer and golgappa chaat. The price of the selling items is reportedly quite reasonable with dahi valla and golgappa selling at Rs 25 and kheer costing Rs 20. Fatima handles everything herself earning approximately Rs 500 on a daily basis.

In a similar instance, an engineering student from Bihar previously went viral after opening up her tea stall namely B-Tech Chaiwali. Identified to be Vartika, she was reported to be pursuing her degree in Faridabad last year.

Though she’s an engineering student, her dream was to open up her own start-up business.

