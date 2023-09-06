Woman Rams Police Car With Shopping Cart; Here's What Happened Next

Many like to cause unnecessary trouble to others. At such times, ignorance is bliss; but sometimes it is imperative to teach such people a lesson. A policeman did the same. He was being harassed by a woman, who rammed a shopping cart into the policeman’s car. The policeman was quick to react and exacted his revenge on her by teaching her a lesson of a lifetime. A Twitter account recently shared a video of an altercation between a policeman and a woman.

In the clip, one can see a policeman seated in his car and talking to his colleague, who is recording the moment. The snippet begins with the woman pushing a shopping cart with force into the car on purpose, which left the police inside the car quite shocked. As the woman went and sat inside her car, the policeman stepped out and reprimanded her. Then he made sure to teach her a lesson on troubling people, especially police officers. What he did will leave you completely surprised. He used a handcuff to attach the shopping cart to the woman’s car door. Then he walked back to his own vehicle.

Cops serve up karma 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l8CTPHdRcU— The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) August 30, 2023

The caption read, “Cops serve up karma,” followed by laughing emojis. The video has garnered more than 1 lakh views on Twitter. Social media users found the video funny, while many called it to be staged and fake.

A user wrote, “Would love to have seen the rest of the video. Great thinking on the cop’s part.”

Would love to have seen the rest of the video. Great thinking, on the cops part— Raine (@Raine47958971) September 4, 2023

Another commented, “Do people actually fall for these videos?”

Do people actually fall for these videos?😂— Damo Parr (@Parlay85) August 31, 2023

An individual wrote, “Wow! It’s just a funny joke, people. It’s actually hilarious! Thanks for the laughs!”

WOW! It's just a funny joke people. It's actually hilarious! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Thanks for the laughs!— Coffee® ❥🌊 𝗪𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗔𝗙🦅 (@CandyCoffiee) August 31, 2023

“Why did she deliberately hit the police car with her shopping cart in the first place? Did water seep into her mind?”

Why did she deliberately hit the police car with her shopping cart in the first place? Did water seep in her mind?— Brendda Chen (@BrenddaChen) September 4, 2023

While there is no information regarding the credibility of the video, as per the comments section, the users pointed out that he made no arrests. A few also pointed out that had it been a male, he would have been arrested, but since it was a woman, she got off easy.

What do you think about the video?