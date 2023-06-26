Woman Receives A Text from Airline Ground Staff, Reminds Internet Of Netflix Series 'You'

A British woman, Hannah Smethurst, had an unsettling encounter during her journey from Abu Dhabi to Manchester after receiving WhatsApp messages from an Etihad Airways staff member. Hannah described the experience as terrifying as an unknown person claimed to have seen her in Abu Dhabi airport. When she inquired about how he obtained her number, he admitted to searching for her in the airline’s data system. Shocked by the incident, Hannah shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter, which has garnered over 3 million views.

Sharing the text, the woman wrote, “A guy who works for the Etihad airline used my personal data which he found via the airline database after seeing my passport to get my phone number and proceeded to text me, terrifying experience travelling alone.”

A guy who works for the @etihad airline used my personal data which he found via the airline database after seeing my passport to get my phone number and proceeded to text me 🥲, terrifying experience travelling alone. pic.twitter.com/qPWdg1rJlN— Hannah (@hansmeths) June 21, 2023

Later in a conversation with Mirror, Hannah Smethurst said, “It was terrifying being alone. I was waiting in line to board the plane and I spoke to one of the ground managers to check that it wasn’t a crew member that was going to be on my flight. I was nervous that they could’ve been on the plane. They told me it wasn’t anybody on the flight, but if I wanted to make a formal complaint, I’d have to be taken off the flight."

Hannah reached out to Etihad Airways to report the incident. In response, the airline acknowledged that it was the male staff member who had checked her in at the airport and confirmed that he had accessed her phone number using the internal system.

An Etihad spokesperson addressed the incident and stated that the airline had initiated a thorough investigation after being informed of the inappropriate conduct by an employee of a third-party contractor. “As a result of the investigation, the relevant employee involved has been disciplined in accordance with the contractor’s disciplinary procedures," they added.

Hannah Smethurst confirmed that the staff member involved in the incident has been terminated from his position. She expressed relief, stating that it would stop him from engaging in similar behaviour with other female passengers. The instance left Hannah feeling extremely “vulnerable”, especially considering she was travelling alone. She said that the experience has completely discouraged her from travelling solo in the future. “Definitely won’t use Etihad again," she added.