Woman Refused to Pay For Her Boyfriend's Meal After He Ruins Her Food Pictures, Here's What Happened

Every one of us has that one friend who loves taking pictures of food before they actually devour it. It has now become a rule when you go out. When the food arrives on the table, they click first and that is when you start eating. But what if you start eating right after the food has been set up on the table? It will make them so mad, right? A similar thing happened with this woman who is a big time foodie. She went out on a dinner date with her boyfriend. Sharing the entire incident on Reddit, the woman sought opinions online.

She mentioned how she has an Instagram account that is dedicated to photos and short videos of food from local restaurants. “I don’t turn meals into a whole photoshoot production when I go out, but I like to snap a few photos of everything as it comes out. I’ve got about 1000 followers, it’s just a hobby for me but I have made friends with some other bloggers and we like to go out and get pics together and try new restaurants."

She further mentioned how she usually does it with her girls because her boyfriend apparently hates it. Also, he will “go out of his way to take a big bite of food or mess up his plate with his fork before she can snap any pics." She further wrote, “he rolls his eyes when I take pics of my own food so I pretty much stopped bothering when we went out together."

She elaborated on how money has been tight and hence she could not go out with her girls. When she somehow managed a date with her boyfriend she just told him to let her enjoy. “Sunday was my turn to pay, and he let me take a pic of the appetiser with minimal fussing. But then when the entrees came out, I went to snap a pic of his and he messed it up with his fork. Then he reached over and stirred up MY pasta to also ruin the photo of my own meal," she wrote.

As a result, she refused to pay his half at the end of the meal, which pissed him off because he said he wouldn’t have ordered a cocktail if he knew that she was gonna skip her turn. Here is the Reddit post.

Since being uploaded, the post has gone viral and sparked a conversation among people. “Why are you even dating someone who clearly has no respect for you or your hobbies? Dump this asshole," wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “I don’t get people who go out of their way to actively ruin other people’s fun. He totally could’ve just started to eat HIS food. But to mess with yours is just not acceptable."

People are clearly divided in their opinion. Some also mentioned how the girl can sometimes skip clicking pictures and just enjoy the moment. What do you think about the situation?