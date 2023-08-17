Woman Refuses To Be Frisked, Assaults CISF Constable At Bengaluru Airport

On Tuesday morning, a 31-year-old woman’s actions created a scene at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The incident involved Neha Gupta, a resident of Siliguri in West Bengal. Neha was supposed to go to Terminal 2 (T2) of KIA, from where she was scheduled to board an AirAsia flight to Bagdogra, West Bengal. However, after a chaotic event at the airport, her refusal to undergo a routine security check and an alleged attack on female security personnel landed her in major trouble. The reason behind her refusal of the security check still remains unknown.

According to a Times of India report, it was about 10:50 am when Neha approached the pre-departure CISF bay for security checks. At this juncture, a female CISF constable named Sushila Kumar politely requested Neha to step into the designated enclosure for a standard frisking check, an essential security procedure for all passengers.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Neha objected to the security check, giving no apparent reason for her refusal. What was supposed to be a regular security check quickly transformed into a heated exchange of words between Neha and Constable Sushila Kumar. The constable insisted on the necessity of the security procedure and explained that it was mandatory for all passengers. She made it clear that Neha would not be permitted to board her flight if she did not comply.

As tensions escalated, reportedly, Neha resorted to physically assaulting Constable Sushila Kumar. This alarmed everyone around and another CISF personnel intervened in an effort to resolve the issue. The matter did not escalate further as the CISF officers took control of the situation and handed Neha over to the airport authorities.

On the following day, Wednesday, Neha was presented before a magistrate. Considering the severity of the assault on a law enforcement officer and the disruption caused at the airport, the magistrate sent the accused to judicial custody.

Neha Gupta is an employee of a private company based in Siliguri. Her trip to Bengaluru was for work purposes, and she was on her way back home at the time of the incident, as reported by Times of India.