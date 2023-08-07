Woman Reunites With Childhood Bestie After 15 Years on LinkedIn, Their Pic from School Goes Viral

As one grows up, we eventually lose touch with our friends. However, there is no better feeling than reuniting with a long lost friend after years. A similar thing happened after a woman named Vedika expressed her happiness of finding her childhood friend after 15 years on Twitter. Vedika reunited with Barnali through LinkedIn. Taking to Twitter, she shared a screenshot of the LinkedIn chat with her friend. “LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years,” she wrote in the caption.

In the screenshot, you can see that Vedika shared an old photograph with Barnali, in which the duo can be seen in their school uniforms. “By any chance, is the girl on the right side, you?" asked Vedika. To which Barnali responded “Aaa yess. Wait are you really Vedika?? From back then?" After this, both the friends took no time to reunite and were extremely happy to have found each other.

LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years pic.twitter.com/QYEvYaobuG— Vedika (@Sangle_Vedika) August 5, 2023

Since being uploaded, the post has gone viral with over 427K views. With that, it has many people expressing their happiness for the duo. “Has it ever happened to you that you found an old friend after years and talked with them for hours, stayed in touch, saved their number, but a few days later your friendship stays limited to reading their Insta and WhatsApp stories just like many other old friends?” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I wish I would meet the friends we grew up playing with in Machakos Town. We moved to different places sote and that’s how we never saw each other again.”

