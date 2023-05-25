Woman Reveals ChatGPT Hacks For Acing Interviews

ChatGPT has been making waves with its possible effect on various industries worldwide. The AI tool’s remarkable ability to generate and handle complex chatbot conversations, as well as assist with tasks for students and professionals, often finds way to headlines. People have been extensively using the tool for writing essays, composing letters, generating analytical lists, and other works. ChatGPT has also proven its prowess in data analysis and making predictions across numerous domains. Amidst doubt that the tool might end up creating an employment problem for many, it is actually helping people to land up jobs.

Hana Goefft, a marketing manager and TikTok influencer, sought out AI as a resource to discover an interview technique that she believes can be effective for any position, reported New York Post.

The technique is to use the AI Chatbot to generate interview questions by analyzing the job description’s stated requirements. “This is the easiest way to prepare for interviews, and it will work for single job," said Goefft in a video shared on the platform. The marketing manager informed her audience that the hack proves beneficial when one copies and pastes the complete job description of the desired role into ChatGPT. Following this step, the tool is directed to generate interview questions corresponding to each bullet point mentioned in the job description. Additionally, the job description is analysed to identify the top 10 keywords.

She demonstrates the instant generation of interview questions directly from the job advertisement. “Look at all those interview questions! Then you want to brainstorm responses to each question and make sure that the examples you’re giving in your responses are corresponding to these 10 keywords. You don’t necessarily need to say them explicitly, but you want to have these skills," said Goefft.

Users commented, sharing their success stories of securing interviews and receiving job offers after implementing the hack. One of the viewers wrote, “I’ve been doing this for weeks and my interviews have gone so well! Have received 2 offers in 3 weeks!." Another user wrote, “I have an interview tomorrow and will be doing this. Great video!"

According to the portal, Hana Goefft’s video praising ChatGPT’s ability to generate interview questions has been viewed by over 2 million people. Goefft confidently claims that this OpenAI chatbot is suitable for any job and is the easiest way to prepare for interviews.