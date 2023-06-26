Woman Reveals 'Real' Reason For People Loving Bengaluru, Starts Discussion Online

Everyone has a different opinion when it comes to living with parents. While some are in favour of it and feel like it’s the best time, others value their freedom more than anything. Now, twitter user, ‘Venonshya’ took to the micro blogging app and shared why people who have come to live in Bengaluru alone love the city so much. She mentioned how living with parents in a city can really affect how you perceive that city. Therefore, many people who come to Bengaluru in search of jobs, instantly fall in love.

“Living alone or with parents in a city really affects how you perceive that city. And I think that’s why a lot of people who move to Bangalore fall in love with it. The new found independence honestly is priceless,” read her tweet. Since being uploaded, it has gone viral and started a discussion online.

“All well and good till you realise most of Bangalore (except the older authentic areas) is just full of materialism, pubs, startups, bad infra, inflated rents and high cost of living. I still like the city though,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “My parents had to travel somewhere for a week and I had the home to myself during wfh and I understood what the appeal was.”

“Maybe I am too old school about this but the opportunity cost of leaving old parents in search for a better life somewhere else is still a price most people would not like to pay,” wrote another user.

The city love is the energy booster✨ city emotions — sathish (@sathish171) June 25, 2023

Exactly, when few of my friends moved to hyderabad from Bangalore they fell in love with hyderabad whilst I hated it.— Spec man (@specman95) June 25, 2023

Chennai > Bangalore — Akaash Preetham (@akaashpreetham) June 24, 2023

But to love Bangalore over Chennai though, one must likely have terrible parents..— Sriram (@sri32) June 25, 2023

All well and good till you realise most of Bangalore (except the older authentic areas) is just full of materialism, pubs, startups, bad infra, inflated rents and high cost of living.I still like the city though. https://t.co/R2b6mOzmcu — Vishwanath (@FrozenInRetro) June 25, 2023

What is your take?

