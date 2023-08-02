CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Rules The Streets Of Rome In Classic Pink Saree
1-MIN READ

Woman Rules The Streets Of Rome In Classic Pink Saree

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 17:03 IST

Delhi, India

Pallavi donned a bright pink and green saree to celebrate her first wedding anniversary. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pallavi donned a bright pink and green saree to celebrate her first wedding anniversary. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The woman turned heads with her graceful and confident walk. While men couldn't stop looking at her beauty, many women were in awe of her look.

A well-known digital content creator Pallavi Raj, captivated the internet after she was seen strolling the streets of Rome in an elegant Silk Saree. Raj donned a bright pink and green saree to celebrate her first wedding anniversary.

She uploaded the video on her Instagram handle showcasing the reactions of the Italian people to her mesmerizing look. She turned heads with her graceful and confident walk. Men were left gasping for air after witnessing the Indian beauty while women frowned with envy.

Raj styled her saree with a heavy necklace and a quintessential Mangalsutra. She wore her hair in a bun and paired her saree with a deep-neck blouse.

As soon as she posted the video, it became viral. The video garnered 6.9 Million views so far and attracted loads of comments. She shared the video with a caption, “How Italian people reacted when I wore saree in Rome. I got ready for my first anniversary and while we were walking on the streets we thought of capturing Italians’ reaction to my outfit. Honestly, it just felt beautiful.”

One of the users commented, “When in today’s world especially in India everyone is trying to become westernized and follow Western culture these videos make it feel proud. Even the thought of wearing the saree and dressed up in a full traditional attire is itself commendable because when we go out we just try to be as western as we can. Keep going.” Another user said, “Love how the men reacted and the women looked jealous AF.”

A comment read, “It gave goosebumps. How everyone reacts after seeing you in a saree. Feel proud. Our Indian traditions are just incredible and most important you look beautiful.”

Another comment read, “All the women looked legit jealous.” “Yeah…. Loved the reaction for the Indian outfit,” stated another comment.

One user said, “My mom went about all of Europe (Milan, Venice, Rome, Vatican, Switzerland) for a month and only in her silk sarees! She feels most comfortable in it and to date cherishes the compliments her ensemble received!”

Pallavi has posted several videos of herself enjoying her time in Italy on her Instagram handle.

