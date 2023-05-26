Woman Sacked After DNA Result Reveals CEO Of Company Is Her Half-brother

Throughout your school and career, you may have taken medical examinations annually as per the policies of your office. Sometimes, some of them may get diagnosed with diabetes or even a rare disease but recently a woman was fired after a DNA test revealed that she is the half-sister of the CEO of the company. According to The Mirror, the story is shared on Reddit, the woman explained how her dad innocently bought the whole family a DNA testing kit as a present unknown of the fact that he has a “secret love child” on the other side of the country.

The note read, “Dad’s not the kind of guy to give everyone DNA kits as a way of telling us he had a secret love child, so I don’t think he knew he had another kid. We’re all grown-ups and know where babies come from and that things aren’t always what we expect, so I have a feeling this is a shock to everyone."

She mentioned that her father was in Texas ten years before he met and married her mother and the timeline fitted and so do the genes as her CEO is said to be based in Texas.

After receiving the results, the woman was shocked to see her CEO’s name listed under the half-siblings and wondered whether he was also notified about the same. The following day she was asked to complete a refresher training course on nepotism alongside her team members. She also said that she met the CEO a few times but he usually works from the corporate headquarters across the country and she is in the smaller division.

After the training, she was asked to drop the subject from her seniors and so she did. But she noticed that her work was being deleted from the company’s drive, believing somebody was trying to sabotage her work.

Luckily, her manager had a hint and asked to save her work in an external drive and the woman sent a copy of her work to her manager and kept the hard drive locked in her office. The project work with the client and her team members was deleted within hours.

“[She] outlined her concerns about the CEO’s and HR’s behaviour regarding the DNA results and that she believed someone was remotely accessing my work computer to delete things. The company vice president (VP) was horrified. Up until this point, I didn’t know CEBro wasn’t the owner of the company,” she said.

The VP promised her that the situation was made aware of by the company’s owner and assured her that her job was not in jeopardy.

The woman revealed that her father was set up as an unwitting donor for a childless couple and as a family they decided to support her father and just drop it because they didn’t ask for the complete Jerry Springer package.

top videos

But the day after her father spoke with the CEO’s mother, she was fired by the HR in the lobby of the building in front of her clients and team members who had no idea what was happening.

The VP then suspended her with pay and the CEO with the pending investigation. The suspension was for a week and then was asked to join but the woman decided to not go back and has been freelancing for a month now.