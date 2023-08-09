CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Says She Won't Kill Daughter's Head Lice Because She's 'Vegan'
1-MIN READ

Woman Says She Won't Kill Daughter's Head Lice Because She's 'Vegan'

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 18:03 IST

Delhi, India

The woman said that she 'doesn't want to murder a living thing'.

The woman said that she 'doesn't want to murder a living thing'.

A woman blasted her neighbour after she refused to do anything about her daughter's head lice because she is vegan.

A woman slammed her neighbour for refusing to kill lice in her child’s head as she follows a vegan lifestyle. The woman shared her dilemma on how she could save her seven-year-old daughter from getting infested with lice as she is “best friends with the lice-infested girl next door”.

The mother revealed that she wants her daughter to remain friends with her neighbour but also wants her to get her head infested with lice. In her post, she talked about how she mentioned the condition of the neighbour’s daughter,

expecting that she would do something about it.

However, to her surprise, the woman found out that not only the neighbour’s mom was aware of her daughter’s head lice but also she willfully ignored it as she does not want to kill a ‘living thing since she is a vegan’.

Moreover, her neighbour told her that she was in the practice of combing the lice and nits into the garden where they had a chance of survival.

“My jaw hit the floor,” said the appalled mother in her post.

She stated that she respected her neighbour’s choice and even made special food when her daughter named River, came to play with her daughter.

She helplessly expressed that she does not want to separate the girls, however, at the same time, she does not want her child’s head to get infested with vermins.

Moreover, the woman’s post was met with surprise responses from the internet. While one called the vegan mom a “monster”, many others labelled her as “Nazi” and “germicidal". One stunned user even questioned, “Does this woman not realise that simply combing those poor lice off their supporting hairs is condemning them to a slow, parched death in the garden?”

What are your thoughts on the matter?

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:August 09, 2023, 18:03 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 18:03 IST