Woman Says Vegetarian Food is 'Free From Tears, Guilt'; Gets Brutally 'Roasted' on Twitter

Recently, a woman’s insensitive remark on vegetarian food sparked a heated discussion on Twitter, reigniting the long-standing debate between people on the basis of their dietary choices. By indirectly taking a dig at non-vegetarians and praising vegetarian food as ‘free from guilt and tears’, she instantly faced severe online criticism and was subjected to harsh ‘roasting’ on the micro-blogging site.

Twitter user, who goes by the name Suhani Khan, recently shared an image of her plate, consisting of rice, dal, and a green sabji, accompanied by a caption that read, “Proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety, and fear. #SayNoAnimalSacrifice." Unfortunately, her tweet received harsh criticism and intense trolling from other users, who called her out for being judgmental and insensitive.

Since its posting, the tweet has garnered over 860K views and numerous comments, with the majority of users expressing their disagreement with her perspective.

Check Viral Tweet:

Proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety and fear.#SayNoAnimalSacrifice pic.twitter.com/S2BKrtyIwA— Subuhi Khan (@SubuhiKhan01) June 27, 2023

In response, one user wittily retorted, “Did you ask the vegetables and grains how they feel about being boiled to death?" Another user chimed in, stating, “So as per your logic, plants, vegetables won’t have life? Ain’t you eating them after crushing and cooking? You wanna eat veg, it’s fine, but don’t give irrational gyan."

Did you ask the vegetables and grains how they feel about being boiled to death? https://t.co/qaL5sRKCYa— Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) June 28, 2023

While being vegetarian is a good choice for health reasons, I don’t think we should coerce others into following the same. Let others eat what they like. I’m mostly vegetarian by choice but occasionally, I eat fish.🙏— Miss Fair&Square (@Fairsquare00) June 28, 2023

The third user remarked, “What is there to be proud of… it’s a personal choice and preference what to eat and what not to…" “Even non-vegetarians have their plate free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety, and fear. Let food be personal. Respect individuals’ choice," wrote the fourth one.

What is there to be proud of…it’s personal choice and Preferance what to eat and what not to…— Mohit Gupta (@MohitGup) June 28, 2023

Even non vegetarians have their plate free of tears, panic, guilt, anxiety and fearLet food be personal. Respect individual’s choice — Rebel (@RebelloAnil) June 28, 2023

Several individuals also highlighted the use of animal-derived products in other aspects of daily life. They pointed out that items such as shoes, belts, and other accessories are often made from animal materials and raised questions about her take on the same while ‘boasting’ her vegetarian lifestyle.