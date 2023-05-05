Woman Seeks Twitter's Help to Find a Guy She Liked in Cafe, Guess What Happened Next

Imagine you’re at a cafe, sipping on your coffee, when suddenly you spot a charming guy. Do you strike up a conversation or resort to subtle signals in hopes that he’ll approach you? But what if you’re short on time and have to leave before anyone can make a move? It’s easy to feel hopeless or blame your bad luck, right? Well, not for this determined woman who found herself in this exact situation, with a cab waiting for her outside but didn’t let time constraints defeat her. Instead, she turned to Twitter to enlist the help of fellow users in tracking down the guy!

“Looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. He was kinda ripped, in a black shirt, and had nice eyes… Wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me. Twitter do your thing and help me find him," wrote Manjhari on Twitter, reaching out to Twitterverse for ‘kind’ assistance in finding the elusive gentleman.

looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. he was kinda ripped, in a black shirt and had nice eyes…wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me.twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/4Yid5p1ofc — manjari (@manjaribinnani) May 4, 2023

As expected, her plea didn’t go unnoticed, and soon comments started pouring in. Some users couldn’t resist adding a bit of humour to the situation by hilariously editing the guy’s picture. One user playfully teased, “You chose the cab driver over him.. your loss!!" while another quipped, “It’s very easy to find him… he paid with a credit card… you could ask the bartender… when a girl asks for help, most guys will gladly oblige."

Hey I saw MSD waving at the Aerocity Guy pic.twitter.com/0tDathwrE0— AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile me leaving all my work to find that guy pic.twitter.com/x6zP9tLhal— Sakshee Singh (@Thakurrainn) May 4, 2023

Sanjay Leela Bhansali looking forward to make a film on this love story pic.twitter.com/Bgi9bVnWZm— Sia (@siappaa_) May 4, 2023

He is that aerocity guy with the black kurta I can confirm pic.twitter.com/KJ85gb6VMB— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) May 4, 2023

Very easy to do.. he did credit card payment.. you could check with the bartender .. when a girls asks something, most guys will oblige — HappyNiceguy4U (@HappyNiceguy4u) May 4, 2023

While many Twitteratis were amused by Manjhari’s creative approach, others criticised her for being creepy and crossing boundaries. “Imagine a guy tweeting this with a girl’s picture," one user commented, highlighting the double standard that often exists when it comes to gender and online behaviour. Another user took it a step further by stating, “Can a man post a photo of a woman he liked like this? Chuck that, can a man dare to first take a photo of a woman without her consent and then talk about her physical features on social media?"

This is stalking and harassment.— Nitin Gupta (@asknitingupta) May 4, 2023

Imagine a guy tweeting this with a girl’s picture ‍— Akshat Tongia (@wandergreed) May 4, 2023

Can a man post photo of a woman he liked, like this? Chuck that, can a man dare to first take photo of a woman without her consent and then talk about her physical features on social media ?— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 4, 2023

Despite the mixed reactions, it seems like luck was on Manjhari’s side, the guy she was looking for, came across her tweet and replied to it! Sumit Talwar, the man in ‘black shirt with nice eyes’, actually saw her tweet and responded, saying, “I remember seeing you!! Glad to meet you here. Ik this has gone kaafi out of context but I am secretly happy you tweeted this."

I remember seeing you!! Glad to meet you hereIk this has gone kaafi out of context but I am secretly happy you tweeted this — Sumit Talwar (@Sumittalwarr) May 4, 2023

While Manjhari was surprised and overjoyed by this, she was also quick to apologise for any privacy invasion. “You’re too sweet! But I am really sorry if this invaded your privacy, had no such intent," she wrote.

you’re tooo sweet! but i am really sorry if this invaded your privacy, had no such intent — manjari (@manjaribinnani) May 4, 2023

As they say, all’s well that ends well.

