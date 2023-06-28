Woman Shares How Ex-Employer Wanted Her to Join a Meeting After She Quit, Many Relate

Once you leave a company and are through with your notice period, it is very rare that your ex-employer will contact you, that’s the usual notion, right? However, this Twitter user had to face the opposite. Twitter user ‘Gina’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how her ex-employer asked her to join a work call and help them out. By the time this happened, she had already quit the firm.

She shared a screenshot of the conversation. In the image, we can see Gina telling the ex-employer that she won’t be able to join the call as her office has already started. However, the person on the other end haf the audacity to ask her to speak to someone called Saxena.

“Not my previous employer asking me to join a client call because they need my help….AFTER I’ve quit and served my notice period,” Gina wrote while putting the image. Have a look:

Seems like many people have faced this issue.

“The same thing happened with my friend and he did join and helped them resolve the issue,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “i wouldve asked if they’ll pay me for it but it wouldve also inflated my ego massively.”

“2 years ago worked at company as an intern, got a call after 6 months leaving the company to help the new intern to understand codebase. Yes, these problems are wild sometimes,” mentioned another person.

Has this ever happened to you?