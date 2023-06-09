Woman Shares Pic of Diary With Lyrics of Songs Written And 90s Kids Are in Nostalgia

90s kids have seen it all. Be it SMS, landline, computer, and then the transformation to the digital era with smartphones and social media. Earlier, when there was no Spotify or YouTube, we used to download songs for our desktop and iPods from various websites. There was also a time we used to write down the lyrics of our favourite songs in a notebook or diary. Remember the good old days?

Also Read: Reddit User Saying Aamir Khan’s Acting in Dhoom 3 is The ‘Worst’ Has Fans Agreeing

Twitter user ‘Anjali’ posted a few pictures from her diary which had song lyrics written on it and it has taken people down memory lane. Many of us used to repeatedly pause the songs, which were downloaded from Songs.pk and then write them word by word.

“I am from that 90s era where we used to write lyrics in a diary and downloaded songs from http://songs.pk,” wrote Anjali as she shared the tweet.

i am from that 90s era where we used to write lyrics in a dairy and downloaded songs from https://t.co/gQIWMtZ6zJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mS4JnDyHwo— Anjali ‍♀️ (@TheAnjali_Says) June 8, 2023

“I am from that 80s era where we used to write lyrics in a dairy after listening the songs on cassette and rewinding every line with pencil to check,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Spotify can never give me the happiness that http://songs.pk did! and idkw handwriting lyrics isn’t a thing.. i don’t write whole of it but some of the lines that I like.”

People also shared images of their diaries. Here, have a look at the responses:

Areh areh areh areh https://t.co/JMbxoE6SOIkitne salo bad baapre— Abhijeet In (@AbhijeetHashtag) June 8, 2023

I still download songs These 3 sites Pagalworldhttps://t.co/DaSz2NT789Downladming 90s generation zindabad. https://t.co/Pgqheyedii — ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) June 9, 2023

I'm from that 90's era where we used to have "Paatala pusthakam" and buy cassettes from stores - images reference kosam https://t.co/7HWukk5KGa pic.twitter.com/pWdCfYuDRd — కిRaण ಕುमाర్ (@Untadhuntadhi) June 9, 2023

Remember getting beatings for writing explicit eng song lyrics like this https://t.co/adHZ2cSfmi— Airi chan (@ai_siririruru) June 9, 2023

Mujhe lauta de wo mera pyaar was one of the go-to songs for me back in school. I had written the lyrics along with the chords and memorized that song so much that I sang it on my guitar like it was my song on any occasion. Thank you, Anjali, for reminding me of my good days. https://t.co/ZZ5xdNNM88— Alexi Vishesh (@visheshpraani) June 9, 2023

Do you also have a similar diary?

Also Read: Poha Jalebi Vs South Indian Breakfast: Which Side Are You On?