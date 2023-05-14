Woman Shares 'Scary' Encounter With a Stranger And Desis Have a Lot to Say About It

A woman took to Twitter and shared about an ‘insanely scary’ encounter she had with a stranger at a busy cafe. Twitter user, who goes by the name ‘k’, stated that a man pulled a chair in front of her and randomly sat on her table without even asking her. She mentioned how this man just came and kept his bag on the table, put his phone on charging and pulled a chair in front of her like nothing happened. “I had to quickly grab my stuff and get up from there but my heart is still pounding," she wrote.

She further mentioned that people next to her saw how weird it actually was. “He came from outside and kept the bag on the table, I was like alright. maybe he just needed a table to look for something in his bag. the next thing, he just pulled the chair in front of me. I am so insanely scared and rarely things scare me," she wrote.

Further, she shared her thoughts on the same. “It’s so interesting how women cannot even talk about their personal discomfort in a situation without people immediately jumping to defending an unknown man," she wrote. Here is the viral Twitter thread.

The thread, which has ow gone viral, sparked a discussion on Twitter. While many came out in support of the woman, others just casually accused her of overreacting.

“It’s a public space and the man might have thought it’s okay to sit as the seat was not taken and near to a charging point. Sometimes even I would have done that. It’s good that you expressed your view here so that the next time, we can think of how it may impact the other person," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “What is scary is that random people are defending this person. The least he could do was ask her permission. Respect personal space. It’s so so basic."

“if someone is sitting at a table, it literally means it’s reserved. Just because I did not have company doesn’t give people the right to sit in front of me without asking. I cant believe I’ve to explain this like I’m talking to an ape," wrote another person.

