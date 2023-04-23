Woman Shares What it Is Like to Have a 'Younger Brother' And Internet Can Relate

Being an elder sibling comes with a lot of responsibilities. Not only do you have to take care of every thing but also shield your younger one from everything. Apart from all the sibling fiascos, there are also moments when you take the upper hand and be the ‘responsible’ one. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘aash’ shared what it is like to have a younger brother. She shared a few screenshots from chats with her brother. And it seems like netizens can very much relate with it.

“pov: you have a younger brother," she wrote as she shared a few screenshots. In the image, her brother can be seen asking for money. He also requested her sister to “act like mom." Here is the tweet:

pov: you have a younger brother pic.twitter.com/OasJbMhUli— aash (@aashna911) April 22, 2023

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gone viral with multiple responses. “Sister’s are blessing Love my sister," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I do this to my elder sister."

Teaching survival skills to my younger brother https://t.co/m2SczACgZn pic.twitter.com/HlXX3R1ijY— Rugged கிளி (@NanDhanKili) April 23, 2023

Bro i could do all of this with my brother https://t.co/EexNTYX2DT pic.twitter.com/1V2IvbsPTV— Saket (@Skt__999) April 23, 2023

I do this to my elder sister https://t.co/27SyDhkzoJ— Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader in progress) (@toriyama_StanAc) April 23, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user, ‘Deity’, took to the micro-blogging site and shared her stance on being an ‘elder sibling’. In the Twitter thread, she mentioned how being the ‘eldest daughter’ makes her feel like it is her responsibility to take care of “everyone and everything." She wrote, “From making everyone at home eat their meals, making tea and snacks for guests, handling every crisis with a calm mind, taking care of everyone’s emotions, understanding everyone, helping out at home and at the office, knowing everyone’s likes and dislikes, taking care of their allergies, guiding my siblings in the right direction, being good at academics, handling all the accounts, maintaining family relations."

Read all the Latest News here