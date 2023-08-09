CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Shows Letter Her Mom Sent To Biological Mother And Now Internet Is Emotional
Woman Shows Letter Her Mom Sent To Biological Mother And Now Internet Is Emotional

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 18:12 IST

Delhi, India

The woman posted a childhood photo with her mother and brother. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amy's mother, in the letter, recounted that they had initially adopted a boy named Tim as their first child. When Tim turned three, they welcomed Amy into their family through adoption.

A woman shared a heartfelt letter penned by an adoptive mother to her daughter’s biological mother is making headlines on the internet. Amy, a social media user, shared a picture of the letter on her Twitter handle that depicted the strong connection she had with her mother and how much happiness her mother brought to her life.

The letter reads as, “Amy approaches her 19th birthday. She has matriculated, has her driving licence, and has grown into a beautiful, colourful, and talented young woman. She is becoming increasingly independent. Should she ever make the decision to seek you, I want you to know that I have thought of you often over these 19 years and offered many prayers for you, wishing I could communicate the joy she has been to us…her beauty and her wellbeing.”

Amy’s mother, in the letter, recounted that they had initially adopted a boy named Tim as their first child. When Tim turned three, they welcomed Amy into their family through adoption. Her mother said that she understands the sadness the baby’s separation might have caused the biological mother and the selfless decision she made by choosing adoption.

Amy shared the post with accompanying caption, “Just found an envelope of my adoption documents, much of which I’d never seen before. This letter from my mom to my birth mother… I am a MESS.”

Take a look at the letter:

In another post, she shared a picture of herself along with her mother and brother. She wrote, “As this is gaining some traction, thought I’d tell you about my mom. She would tell me as a child that, ‘you weren’t made in my womb but in my heart’ and reminded me every week that I was chosen. She had a deep Christian faith which makes sense given that she was an actual angel.”

She shared how her mother bravely faced a cancer diagnosis, going through numerous surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy for almost a decade. Her mother passed away in 2013. Amy further expressed that even though her absence is deeply felt, the soothing and positive influence he mother brought to their lives in KZN, South Africa, continues to resonate.

The post received an overwhelming response from Twitter users, garnering a staggering 6.3 million views till date. Numerous individuals referred to her mother as iconic, while others hailed her as a star.

first published:August 09, 2023, 17:34 IST
