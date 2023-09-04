CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Woman Slammed For Saying 'Just Book a Flight' To Thailand; Know Why

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 19:01 IST

Delhi, India

“I'm literally in crippling debt right now”, noted one user. (Photo Credits: Youtube)

When a travel influencer dropped a video on TikTok urging users to ‘just book a flight’ to Thailand, social media users were quick to slam her. Some claimed that she was unaware of the living crisis that the US natives were facing.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which shook the world in 2020 took a major toll on the economy of many countries. Speaking about the US, the coronavirus pandemic hugely impacted the economic condition of the country, significantly affecting employment, shipping, financial markets, travel, and other industries. Some people have lost their jobs, and others are in debt. While the US is still recovering from the economic blows, TikTok user and travel influencer Kat Crittenden’s blunt comment on “just book a flight” to your favourite destination has received severe online backlash. The video dropped by Crittenden on TikTok on August 17 has gone viral on social media, with users condemning her insensible remark.

The video opens with a bikini-clad Kat Crittenden enjoying herself in the crystal blue waters of a picturesque destination, surrounded by towering cliffs and lush greenery. “What are you all still doing in America? This could be 5.30 on a Thursday night for you if you book a freakin’ flight,” she says in the video. Giving her own example, Crittenden urges users watching her video to just visit Thailand or any other destination they wish to travel to, not acknowledging the fact that the living cost in the US has spiked unnaturally high, after the pandemic.

Kat Crittenden’s advice naturally, did not sit well with the general masses, who took no time to call out her insensitive comment. According to reports, while one TikTok user said, “Bro, we had to stop buying eggs because they were six dollars but no, yeah here I come,” another quipped, “Hold up, let me put this recession on pause for everyone and we’ll join you in a minute! Get the guestroom ready, bestie.” “I’m literally in crippling debt right now,” noted a third individual. “Unfortunately, I did not win the birth lottery,” came another sarcastic comeback.

Some, fumed at Crittenden’s “just book a flight” statement, underlined the fact that being privileged and presumably belonging from a wealthy background, she was “out of touch" with the reality of Americans struggling to cope with the living expenses in the US, reported Newsweek.

As the US and other nations recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks changes in the cost of goods and services for consumers, jumped by 9.1% in the year 2020 ending in June 2022, marking the biggest rise in 40 years. Since then, the annual rate of inflation has decreased to 3.2% through July 2023, reports Newsweek.

