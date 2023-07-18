Woman Speaking to 14 Men Through Matrimony Asks Internet to Choose the 'Right One' For Her

A Twitter post which is currently going viral has a woman making a confession which has shocked many people online. In the tweet, a girl has made a confession, where she can be seen listing the men that she is currently in talks with using a matrimony site. She wrote, “29 Female, B.com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused which one should I choose.” With this, she sought help from netizens and like always, they have some hilarious responses.

Further below, she has listed all of these guys, along with their age, company, city that they are currently living in and salaries. The list has a total of 14 guys and the yearly packages range from 14L per annum to 45L per annum. Along with this she has also mentioned some traits of a few listed. For instance, she has mentioned how one is bald and how one has a certain height.

Here's how I approach thisGirl is 29 yr old jobless BCOM. For such a girl most of the below options are too good to be safe For instance, Why is 45 LPA guy or a doc vying for her? Unless guys have some major shortcomings Under 30 & under 20 LPA seems a realistic bet (no 14) pic.twitter.com/UXa6KZd2rK — Dr Blackpill (@darkandcrude) July 18, 2023

“Love how OP has written bald and 5.5′ in brackets. Arranged marriages are the most humiliating process anyone would go through, irrespective of their gender,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Despite passing her prime years she has so many options shows how the Marriage Market is heavily skewed towards women,” mentioned another person. Many were also of the view that the screenshot being circulated could be fake. Here are a few responses:

I feel bad for the guy at BCG. 😅He's probably going to end up being picked in this weird Swayamvar And will have to spend his life with her — Bharat Kumar Ramesh (@rbkayz) July 17, 2023

Alarming and a bit saddening.IMO, arranged marriage is more like a transaction nowadays.I choose to remain Single and happy until someone organically comes along.— Dr Ameya Kale (@DrAmeyaKale) July 18, 2023

A 29 year old that too B. Com will *NEVER* get these many suitors. Obviously she ain't pretty cos she'd be hitched at least 5 years ago. 786% agmark fake news. https://t.co/N33ZYM85UT — கரிக் கடை boy (@KarikadaiBoy) July 17, 2023

Are you people expecting to find true love in arranged marriage or what 😂 arrange marriage system is like a market place where men are valued on the basis of their income & women on the basis of their looks. It's brutal & nothing like vivah movie. So kindly adjust to reality. https://t.co/c3vqE9pEx6— sumi (@sumii0802) July 17, 2023

Imagine you are 32, earning 14lpa working for byju's in Bangalore, coming across this innocuous post only to find out there is someone probably doing the same job in byju's with same experience as you earning 25lpa in Bhubaneswar https://t.co/jI8dvSfcoh— സംസാ (@SamsaSalna) July 17, 2023

This whole post going around is so obviously fake. It reeks of an incel's idea of how arranged marriage works for women https://t.co/SdaVLOJZhP— dorku (@Dorkstar) July 18, 2023

