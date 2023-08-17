Woman Suggests Idea To Overcome Language Barrier In Bengaluru, Leaves Twitter Divided

A woman has come up with an interesting solution to address the language barrier issue in Bengaluru. The proposal, shared in a tweet, suggests placing informative posters inside autorickshaws to assist non-Kannada speakers, particularly those who are not familiar with the local language. The idea also calls upon ride-sharing companies to contribute to more effective communication. In the everyday lives of Bengaluru residents or tourists, who are non-Kannada speakers, this issue often arises when interacting with local businesses such as cab drivers. The locals argue that residents of the Karnataka capital should attempt to speak Kannada, the local language. On the other hand, non-locals feel they face discrimination for not knowing Kannada.

Sharing the solution to this stand-off, the Twitter user suggested easy ways to get past the language barrier while travelling in autorickshaws. She suggested that instead of expecting everyone to learn Kannada, autorickshaw drivers could place small posters or placards with basic phrases like asking for the fare or giving directions.

Additionally, the user suggests using polite language to encourage conversations with drivers in Kannada. The proposal also suggests including statistics about the declining use of Kannada, highlighting the importance of preserving the language. She expressed hope that cab companies like Ola, Uber and Namma Yatri would consider implementing this idea.

The tweet soon gathered traction online with Twitter users calling a practical, easy, and gradual step. One user commented that all states must try to implement it as it is beneficial for both parties involved.

However, her suggestion has also faced criticism. Some people felt that the proposal appeared entitled under the guise of politeness. Critics argued that the responsibility of overcoming the language barrier should not solely rest on autorickshaw drivers, but rather on the passengers who are usually more privileged.

One person suggested the use of Google Translate as a solution. She emphasised that this technology is readily available and easy to use, making it a useful tool for travellers.

Other also pointed out that the responsibility to learn the local language and phrases lies on the travellers and one must learn important words and phrases of a language for ease of travelling while going to a different place.

What’s your take on the issue?