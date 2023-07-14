Woman Tricked Into Paying Rs 82,000 In Bali For ‘Slightly Dirty Passport’

After experiencing a distressing incident at Bali airport in Indonesia, an Australian woman has shared a warning to fellow travellers about potential scams when travelling abroad. Monique Sutherland and her 60-year-old mother embarked on a long-awaited vacation in the scenic province, only to unexpectedly fall prey to an alleged airport scam.

According to the New York Post, the ordeal began at Tullamarine Airport (Melbourne Airport) when the duo checked at the Batik Air counter. Monique, 28, was singled out by airport personnel because her passport was in poor shape. She was then asked to sign an additional form, dubbed a “blue form”, which she was told to keep with her passport. The reason offered was that her seven-year-old passport had become “slightly dirty".

Monique and her mother boarded the plane after clearing immigration and finalising their paperwork, looking forward to their six-hour non-stop flight to Bali. Their joy, however, was short-lived. When they arrived at the tourist destination, airport personnel recognised Monique’s possession of the blue note and quickly subjected her to a frightening interrogation.

During the distressing incident, the 28-year-old woman found herself taken to an interrogation room at Bali airport, where she endured nearly an hour of questioning. To compound her fear and discomfort, the airport employees conversed in Indonesian and even laughed— leaving her terrified. Eventually, she was accused of breaking the law based on her damaged passport, and the airport staff demanded a payment of $1000 (approximately Rs 82,000) to resolve the situation. They made it clear that if she refused to pay, her passport would not be returned to her.

Monique, who had recently lost her job, stood firm and refused to pay the high price. However, the situation deteriorated when staff members allegedly targeted her elderly mother. The airport personnel used Monique’s passport as leverage to induce her to pay the necessary amount, as per New York Post.

Once the staff received the payment, they were allowed to proceed with their holiday. However, their experience left them in a considerably sour mood throughout their holiday. After the holiday, the mother and daughter made it safely back to Melbourne without any further issues via customs.

Monique later phoned an Australian border security officer, who reportedly advised her that she had most likely been set up. “My passport was never the real issue. It was an easy way to get some money from inexperienced tourists,” she told New York Post.

As per the Department of Foreign Affairs Smartraveller website, ordinary wear and tear on a passport typically should not pose an issue for travellers. However, the website stated that more significant damage to it could potentially prevent individuals from being able to travel.