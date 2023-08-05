Woman Uses Superglue To Treat Cracked Heels, Internet Shocked

People are often found using bizarre stuff on their bodies on social media. The internet is full of remedies that are not backed by science but are quite popular among people. On various social media platforms, there are many people who share their experiences of using basic and easily available items to treat their injuries. Another such video is going viral on social media where a woman is seen applying superglue to her cracked heels. It is advised not to use such measures, and if there’s an injury or a problem, it should only be treated according to the methods prescribed by a medical professional.

The video has been making the rounds on a social media platform named TikTok, where a woman has shared her experience of using superglue to treat her cracked heels. She revealed that someone had recommended using the easily available superglue as she constantly suffered from a disease called Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK). In the clip, she shares her experience using it and even applies the glue using the tip of her finger. Later, she shows how it dried up and the cracks were healing as well.

In the clip, she said, “I know this is the cheapest, worst kind of superglue, but it’s what I had, and you’ve got to start somewhere. So before I invest in some medical-grade superglues or skin glues, I thought I’d just go ahead and try it with this."

The woman added that she had used the superglue hack during high school and that she had a bigger crack at that time. But it dried really thick and hard, making her feel very uncomfortable. She further said that a lot of people who suffered from the disease had messaged her and recommended the superglue hack, which she finally agreed to use.

As the video went viral, people had diverse opinions about the matter. While some people were actually quite supportive of the woman and agreed that superglue actually helped in treating cracked heels, others trolled her for not taking medical guidance as it could lead to various infections.