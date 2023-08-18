Woman Visits IKEA To Buy One Lamp, Walks Out With Bill As Tall As Her

Shopping always doesn’t go as per plans. During a store visit, it’s quite normal for people to forget to buy their desired items after discovering something more interesting. A similar event happened to a woman who visited an IKEA outlet in Hyderabad to purchase a lamp but ended up buying almost everything except for the sought-after item. The person, recognised as Sameera, is the director of People Success at inFeedo and also runs a cafe named Goldspot in Goa. She shared her experience through a post on X, a rebranded version of Twitter. Sameera dropped a photo of herself smilingly posing with the generated bill inside the IKEA store.

Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp. pic.twitter.com/drnz1hi7wb— Sameera (@sameeracan) August 10, 2023

Since the photograph surfaced on the microblogging platform, users were quick to notice the length of the invoice which was almost the same as Sameera’s height. The long list certainly demonstrates Sameera’s love for home decor since it’s quite unusual for people to buy so many items at a time from a furniture store. “Went to IKEA to buy one lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp,” Sameera wrote.

A user might have already done something similar as he commented, “So true. I’m scared to go again.”

So true! I’m scared to go again!— Vilakshan Jakhu (@vjakhu) August 10, 2023

Another user suggested Sameera prepare a checklist next time before going out shopping so that she doesn’t forget anything.

Please make a checklist when you head out next time— CA Rishika Gupta (@rishrox19) August 10, 2023

An individual offered Sameera an unused lamp that he bought from IKEA. “You can take that for a 50% discount,” he quipped.

I have an unused lamp which I bought from IKEA. You can take that for ५०% discount 😋— Pankaj Gupta (@PankajGuptaIND) August 10, 2023

“Wow the bill is actually taller than you,” a user joked.

Wow the bill is actually taller than you.😅— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) August 10, 2023

Last month, a YouTube content creator named Ishan Sharma shared his experience of visiting an IKEA store in Bengaluru through a long tweet where he underlined three tricks that the furniture retailer uses to lure its customers. “Yesterday I went to IKEA Bengaluru and spent over Rs. 80,000. I just wanted 5 items but came out with 78,” Ishan wrote.

Yesterday I went to IKEA Bengaluru and spent over Rs. 80,000!🤯I just wanted 5 items but came out with 78!🤡 Here are 3 tricks IKEA uses to make you spend more.📈 💡1. The Gruen Effect: The layout of IKEA's experience stores is no less than a maze. Even if you want just one… pic.twitter.com/mn5sIkWRI6 — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) July 5, 2023

According to Ishan, the layout of an IKEA store looks like “a maze” where if someone wants to see just one item, he or she needs to walk past the entire inventory. “Normally in any store, a customer only sees 30% of its inventory. Not in IKEA, he explained. The other thing that Ishan noticed is tricky pricetags for different sizes of each item. “The large frame was Rs 900, the medium one at Rs 700 and the smaller one at Rs 400. This made us think the Rs. 900 frame is the best value for money,” he wrote. In the end, Ishan highlighted the “secret psychology of IKEA food.” He believes over 30 per cent of customers visit IKEA stores for food since it “creates a sense of happiness, thereby elevating your mood.”