Woman Wears Colourful, Candy Crush-Inspired 'Beanbag Dress' In New York Subway

In a quirky fashion statement that caught everyone’s attention, a New York Post reporter, Taylor Knight, donned a unique ‘Candy Crush’ beanbag dress while roaming the streets of New York City and riding the subway. The images of her wearing the eye-catching ensemble have taken the internet by storm, sparking conversations about this amusing and colourful creation.

Designer Christian Cowan’s imaginative creation, in collaboration with the mobile game Candy Crush Saga, this beanbag dress, is a product of creativity and practicality meeting fun elements, according to Cowan himself.

While talking about his eccentric design with The New York Post, Cowan said that the outfit is named “The Sweet Seat" and has been designed to provide more than just a stylish appearance.

I wore the new Candy Crush dress on an NYC subway floor: ‘What is she doing?’ https://t.co/bdHzqGuGQ0 pic.twitter.com/PBLjcvgF1G— New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2023

As seen in the images, the dress’s beanbag-like design allows the wearer to comfortably sit on the floor, making it a versatile multi-purpose clothing item.

Cowan further explained that this one-of-a-kind dress serves a dual purpose: fashion and function. Tailored for moments when seating options are scarce on public transportation, the ‘Sweet Seat’ dress ensures a comfortable spot even on the train floor. Crafted from Lycra and filled with a unique material that dissolves when treated with a vinegar and water mixture, the dress embodies sustainability while offering a solution to a common challenge.

The dress’s functionality was put to the test by reporter Taylor Knight as she confidently took a stroll through the bustling streets of NYC and even navigated the subway system. The images showcase how Taylor effortlessly opted to sit on the floor rather than a seat, thanks to her ‘Sweet Seat dress’.

Designer of the now-viral dress, Cowan, is known for his lar-than-life looks, often worn by pop celebrities like Kylie Minogue, Ice Spice and Sam Smith. While he admits the outfit is “really just like unashamedly fun and humorous,“ he also says that one should always dress to have fun, enlighten their days and make themselves happier.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first-time wearable beanbags have taken the spotlight. Previously, a Japanese clothing company introduced a similar quirky trend.

A Japanese clothing company launched ‘wearable beanbags’ which allows people to plonk themselves down anytime, anywhere pic.twitter.com/iBAJ8Ndi5Y— Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023

A promotional video showcasing people comfortably ‘plonking themselves down anywhere and anytime’ quickly went viral, demonstrating the fun and ingenuity of fashion innovations.