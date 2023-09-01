Woman Wears 'Wacky Wigs' To Work After Office Bans Her Pink Hair

Those who are dealing with corporate life must know about some unwritten rules about the appearance of employees. Like visible tattoo is a strict no for government jobs in India, private firms also want their staff to keep their style in check, at least when they are inside the work environment. Such regulation compelled a US Woman to wear a bizarre wig after her corporate workplace raised questions about her dyed hair. The corporate employee named Emily Benschoter highlighted a significant portion of her hair with a vibrant pink colour. But after she accepted a job in the hospitality industry, the office authority asked the lady to cover up her hair.

Benschoter, who resides in Georgia, shared her experience in an interview with Newsweek. During the conversation, the 29-year-old described herself as “a self-expressive person” who feels “confident with the pink hair.” It was learnt that she was selected for a front-of-house role through a face-cam interview where it would be difficult for the interviewer to assess the hair colour of the candidate. But the problem arose when Benschoter first reported at the office. According to her, the workplace might regard different-coloured hair as “unprofessional or distracting.”

In an effort to save her job, Benschoter sought help from her manager, who suggested opting for a natural-coloured wig. “Dying my hair for a job I work at for 40 hours per week wasn’t an option. So I came up with a solution to keep the job and my hair. I prefer my pink hair as it’s me to my core. So now I purposely pick wacky wigs which is quite funny,” she told Newsweek. She further believes it’s “dehumanising” that she can’t be accepted at face value because her hair has a “non-traditional hue.”

Benschoter who often posts videos on TikTok, first revealed her concern on the video-sharing platform. In one of her posts on July 19, she appeared in a terrible blonde, shoulder-length wig. The video accompanied a text that read, “When you have pink hair but corporate does not approve so you wear terrible wigs,” as quoted by the Independent.

The CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, was established in the United States in 2019. It was created to defend against racial hairstyle discrimination by providing legal recourse to protective hairstyles such as braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools. But in Benschoter’s case, this won’t apply since her pink hair is not natural.