CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Woman, Who Can Fit McDonald's Large Fries In Her Mouth, Breaks World Record (Again)
1-MIN READ

Woman, Who Can Fit McDonald's Large Fries In Her Mouth, Breaks World Record (Again)

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 13:58 IST

Delhi, India

Samantha can also fit 2 McDonald's cheeseburgers in her mouth at once. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Samantha can also fit 2 McDonald's cheeseburgers in her mouth at once. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

33-year-old Samantha Ramsdell has a mouth measuring 4.07 inches wide, according to the Guinness World Records.

The woman who broke the Guinness World Record for the largest mouth gape (female) has now bagged a second one for the widest mouth. 33-year-old Samantha Ramsdell, who is said to be a podcaster, has a mouth measuring 4.07 inches wide or 10.33 cm, according to the Guinness World Records. Notably, the average size of a woman’s mouth is about 1.74 inches wide or 4.43 cm, which means Samantha’s mouth is more than twice the normal range. It is suggested the woman who enjoys a 3.7 million following on TikTok, recently showed off her achievements on the social media platform, per LadBible.

The record-holder reportedly held her certificates in front of the camera to showcase her achievements. The first certificate read, “The largest mouth gape (female) is 6.52cm (2.56 in) and was achieved by Samantha Ramsdell (USA) in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA on 15 July 2021." Samantha Ramsdell revealed that she bagged the second record nearly a year after achieving the first one. The details of her latest record state, “The widest mouth (female) is 10.33 centimeters and belongs to Samantha Ramsdell (USA) as verified in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA on 29 November 2022."

Previously, on the YouTube page of Guinness World Records, Samantha candidly spoke about her struggle of growing up with a big mouth. “I hated having a big mouth. It was something that I always tried to cover up. I never wore lipstick. I always wore makeup over my lips." But now Samantha is way past all her insecurities. “Now I always wear bright lipstick because I love it and I just feel like it’s finally given me a little bit of my power back," she added.

The 33-year-old hopes that her story inspires those who’re born different. “I am so grateful and I also hope that it inspires others who feel different who feel they’re not like everyone else and they’re unique and they’ve been made fun of for things about them that are different," she explained. Samantha wished to remind people, “When you are your weirdest most authentic self that’s when the magic happens."

Shockingly, Samantha can fit two McDonald’s cheeseburgers in her mouth at once. She can also devour a whole long sandwich in a single go.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. guinness world record
first published:August 02, 2023, 13:58 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 13:58 IST