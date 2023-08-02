Woman, Who Can Fit McDonald's Large Fries In Her Mouth, Breaks World Record (Again)

The woman who broke the Guinness World Record for the largest mouth gape (female) has now bagged a second one for the widest mouth. 33-year-old Samantha Ramsdell, who is said to be a podcaster, has a mouth measuring 4.07 inches wide or 10.33 cm, according to the Guinness World Records. Notably, the average size of a woman’s mouth is about 1.74 inches wide or 4.43 cm, which means Samantha’s mouth is more than twice the normal range. It is suggested the woman who enjoys a 3.7 million following on TikTok, recently showed off her achievements on the social media platform, per LadBible.

The record-holder reportedly held her certificates in front of the camera to showcase her achievements. The first certificate read, “The largest mouth gape (female) is 6.52cm (2.56 in) and was achieved by Samantha Ramsdell (USA) in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA on 15 July 2021." Samantha Ramsdell revealed that she bagged the second record nearly a year after achieving the first one. The details of her latest record state, “The widest mouth (female) is 10.33 centimeters and belongs to Samantha Ramsdell (USA) as verified in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA on 29 November 2022."

Previously, on the YouTube page of Guinness World Records, Samantha candidly spoke about her struggle of growing up with a big mouth. “I hated having a big mouth. It was something that I always tried to cover up. I never wore lipstick. I always wore makeup over my lips." But now Samantha is way past all her insecurities. “Now I always wear bright lipstick because I love it and I just feel like it’s finally given me a little bit of my power back," she added.

The 33-year-old hopes that her story inspires those who’re born different. “I am so grateful and I also hope that it inspires others who feel different who feel they’re not like everyone else and they’re unique and they’ve been made fun of for things about them that are different," she explained. Samantha wished to remind people, “When you are your weirdest most authentic self that’s when the magic happens."

Shockingly, Samantha can fit two McDonald’s cheeseburgers in her mouth at once. She can also devour a whole long sandwich in a single go.