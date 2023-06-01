Woman With ‘Tree Trunk Legs’ Undergoes Surgery To Prevent Severe Lipoedema

Emma Martin, a 23-year-old woman from the UK, has always struggled with having legs that were out of proportion to her body, regardless of her healthy eating habits and exercise routines. Feeling frustrated, she sought help from her doctor, only to be advised to simply lose weight and improve her diet. Despite being relatively small and weighing only 9 stone, Emma was made to feel like it was her fault for having larger legs.

Throughout her high school years, she endured comments and teasing from classmates, who questioned why her legs were bigger than theirs, leading to her being labelled with the hurtful nickname “tree trunk legs." Emma often expressed her distress to her mother, wondering why her legs were so much bigger than those of her friends.

Desperate to reduce the size of her legs, Emma hired a personal trainer after finishing school. While she managed to become significantly smaller and more toned in other areas of her body, her legs remained the same size. Basic exercises would quickly exhaust her or leave her short of breath. Emma believed that her excess fat was accumulating in her legs, and she continued her intense exercise regimen despite experiencing soreness, achiness, and easy bruising in her legs.

It was only when Emma stumbled upon a tweet from a UK reality show contestant, Shaughna Phillips, discussing a condition called lipoedema and sharing a photo, that she realized her condition might be a medical issue. Intrigued, she delved into extensive research and eventually received a diagnosis of lipoedema at the age of 22.

Lipoedema is a chronic condition characterised by the build-up of fat and connective tissue in the legs, hips, bottom, and sometimes arms. Both sides of the body are equally affected, and it is estimated to impact one in nine adult women in the United States, according to the National Health Service. While Emma was relieved to discover that her condition had a medical explanation, she faced a disappointing reality: the available treatments were not covered by insurance, and lipoedema is not widely recognized by health organizations until it reaches advanced stages of immobility.

Determined to improve her quality of life, Emma decided to undergo preventive surgery for her lipoedema in Madrid, travelling there twice. She has spent over $17,000 on these surgeries so far and plans to undergo two additional procedures in June, each costing over $5,500. Despite the financial burden, Emma remains committed to seeking relief and a positive body image through these surgeries.