Woman's Calm Reaction After Crashing Car Into Parked Bikes Is Too Epic To Miss

A woman embarked on a ramming rampage in Kanpur, smashing into multiple two-wheelers before police arrived to defuse the situation. Footage of the incident has gone viral on Twitter showcasing a massive crowd surrounding the damaged vehicles. The woman driver appears to be calmly assessing the vandalised two-wheelers as spectators begin to record the destructive visuals. In the video, the unidentified woman’s car is leaning on top of multiple parked scooters before she takes the wheel again to rectify the error.

One bystander in the background can be heard pacifying the woman to stay calm while removing her car. Meanwhile, another requests someone else to take the wheel. The woman manages to take her vehicle off the two-wheelers leaving the boot severely damaged. The clip comes to an abrupt end as people begin to gauge the crash’s impact on the parked scooters. Watch the video here:

With over ninety-nine thousand views, the video has prompted hilarious responses from Twitter users. One of whom taunted the woman for her nonchalant and unfazed attitude, “What a woman. No state of stress or shock. Just casually chewing something. Epic.”

Another wrote, “I want to know the location of the uncle who was saying ‘Koi bat ni koi bat ni (No worries).’”

For one user a spectator’s funny comment became the highlight of the video, “Ye record karne waala banda badhiya ha ‘Kisi aur se kaho nikaalne ko inse nikalni hoti toh chadhaati hi kyu (The person recording the video is funny. He says, “Ask someone else, if she knew how to do it, she wouldn’t have crashed the car in the first place’).”

Meanwhile, a user held the RTO responsible for issuing bribed driving licenses, “This is because RTO has very easy driving test and give license to anyone who gives bribes.”

One more added, “If it was a guy, everyone would be beating him.”

According to a report by the Times of India, the incident occurred in the Gumti area of Kanpur. Supposedly, the woman was trying to reverse her vehicle when she accidentally crashed into a row of parked scooters and motorcycles. At least four to six two-wheelers are said to be damaged during the incident. If the report is to be believed, the woman driver admitted to not being an experienced driver. The team of Fazalganj police station who arrived to investigate the situation claim the woman is still learning how to drive a car. A fine of Rs 2500 was issued against her for reckless driving. The matter is said to have subsided with a settlement with no further action.