Woman's 'Cheesy' Tweet on Burger Resembling Steve Harvey Goes Viral, Comedian Reacts

Having burgers is common, and for this woman who received two big onion slices in her burger, it was just another regular occurrence, until she got annoyed enough to compare it with Steve Harvey’s face! Yes, you heard that right. Recently, a Twitter user, @KNTYfemme, shared a picture of her burger made with typical ingredients like a patty, sauces, and mainly two substantial slices of onions. However, what made it exceptionally hilarious was the way those ingredients were arranged, which made her draw similarities with popular American TV host Harvey’s trademark smile.

Amused by this accidental resemblance, the user wrote alongside the picture, “Why they give me these big onion slices, my burger look like Steve Harvey." Little did she know that her lighthearted post would spread like wildfire and draw an avalanche of comments.

Some Twitter users couldn’t help but join in the fun, adding witty remarks to the mix. One user joked, “Nah that burger is def (definitely) about to host family feud.” “I cannot unseeee,” wrote another user. Meanwhile, the third one said, “Before even reading the tweet I thought I saw that burger smiling.”

As the post gained immense traction, people began tagging Harvey himself, prompting the original poster to politely request, “Pls don’t tag Steve, I don’t want to offend anyone. I was eating dinner and thought 3 of my mutuals would see this.”

However, fate had other plans, and the meme eventually reached Steve Harvey. Surprisingly, he took it in stride and shared the screenshot of the tweet, adding, “Stop sending me this $!&#" alongside a laughing emoji. Fans applauded his good-natured response as one of them wrote, “God bless this man and his ability to take a joke.” “You gotta get some royalty on this sir!” quipped another.

Meanwhile, this viral moment isn’t the first time Harvey has shown his humourous side on social media. In the past, he reacted hilariously to a death hoax that caused shockwaves among his fanbase. Ever the witty entertainer, he playfully shared a meme of himself with the caption, “Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending."

Truly, just like the well-crafted burger with a delightful twist, Harvey’s down-to-earth nature and quick wit have ‘seasoned’ the hearts of millions, leaving us all hungry for more of his infectious humour!