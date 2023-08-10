Woman’s Confession About Using Her Mother’s Sex Toy Is A Shocker For Internet

Help I Sexted My Boss is an engaging podcast, co-hosted by William Hanson and Jordan North. The makers ask listeners to submit their unique dilemmas and the show delves into a wide range of issues. In the recent episode, William reads out a letter from a woman named Melissa, seeking advice about a very unconventional situation. Eager for the podcast hosts’ advice, she writes, “I’m afraid I have a devastating dilemma for you. I’m currently housesitting for my parents whilst they’re away on Holiday for a week."

She explained that on the first night, after a few glasses of wine, she went under the bed to find a phone charger. There, she discovered a “very pretty shoebox.” She described her shock, as she found her “mother’s very large and realistic battery-powered boyfriend,” and quickly realized that she should have left it there, but her curiosity led her to get a better look.

During the segment, Jordan North couldn’t help but asks, “Why would you bloody look?"

As William continued reading the letter, he abruptly stops in disbelief and screams, “Oh No," leaving listeners intrigued about what’s coming.

William Hanson further reads, “I gave it a wash turned it on and slipped it in so not to go into too much detail all I’ll say is the beast was amazing. It hit all the right spots. Upon closer in, the only markings were a faint name on the base embossed in the plastic, it read clone-a-willy.”

He adds, “Turns out I’ve been getting the best orgasms of my life from the replica of my father’s penis,” leaving both hosts in a state of horror and disgust.

“WARNING: You might need a lie down after this,” the caption read.

Social media users left humorous comments in the video, while others want to erase the memory of hearing this story.

A user wrote, “I am absolutely traumatised from listening to this. I felt so bad for William having to read that out loud. Absolutely horrifying.”

Another wrote, “What in the Game of Thrones s*x toys is this?”

“That’s a whole new take on daddy issues,” a comment read.

While another shared, “I’m going to pretend this isn’t real and live a long happy life without this knowledge in my brain.”

One more wrote, “When you think it hit Titanic down low but it goes further.”

Since upload, the video has garnered over 4 million views.