Woman’s Dance To Bachna Ae Haseeno With Daughter Is A Complete Show-Stealer

Do you remember Ranbir Kapoor’s hit song Bachna Ae Haseeno? The song’s infectious energy, captivating beats, and engaging lyrics made it a sensation among audiences after its release. Even after 15 years, the song’s allure continues to linger. Recently, a video emerged showcasing a mother and daughter dancing to the beats of Bachna Ae Haseeno. As the video begins, it features the woman and her daughter attired in Western clothing. The daughter dons a white T-shirt and yellow shorts, while the woman is dressed in a brown dress. Their synchronised expressions and dynamic dance steps are undeniably captivating to witness. Their spirited performance might even inspire you to join in and dance along.

Shared on August 29 by the Instagram handle Laxmi Magar, the video has garnered a notable count of 56.6k views and attracted numerous comments from viewers. While a significant number of individuals expressed their admiration through heart emojis, many showed their enthusiasm by using fire emojis in the comments section of the video.

An individual mentioned, “Just wow too good .. God bless you both. Love from Russia."

Another wrote, “Fabbbb energy!! Just amazingly performed."

“Aunty on fire always," added a person.

One of the users stated, “Oh my god this is so good. I am such a big fan of Aunty."

The 2008 song is a rendition of the original song crooned by Kishore Kumar. The rendition features vocals of Kishore of Kumar along with Sumeet Kumar, and Vishal Dadlani. It features music composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, while the lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt Guptan.

This mother-daughter duo previously showcased their talents by dancing to the song Chunari Chunari from the movie Biwi No. 1. Although both displayed remarkable dancing abilities, it was the mother who stole the show. Take a look at the video here:

This video also garnered 2.5 million views. Their impeccably coordinated dance routine has resonated deeply with the audience. Numerous viewers commended the mother’s dance skills and the infectious energy she brought to their performance. This popular song from the 1999 film, crooned by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, features Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The song’s infectious rhythm and captivating choreography have motivated numerous individuals to recreate its iconic dance moves.