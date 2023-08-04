Woman's Demand For Free Car For Social Media Promotion Is A Real Shocker

A so-called influencer has left a car finance company’s employee shocked after she demanded a free car in return for advertisement on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. The worker shared the screenshot of the influencer’s mail on Reddit. According to the mail, the woman stated that she is currently learning to drive and cannot afford a car.

“I am a 32-year-old single mum, who has a big goal to pass my test by the time I reach 33. I would love to be able to drive my daughter to and from school, and I would love for you to help me achieve this goal. Financially I cannot afford a new car. So I’m hoping you could help me achieve my goal. Thank you so much,” stated the mail.

She further claimed that she has 33k on Instagram and 6k on her Facebook business page and over 1k on her Facebook original page. She even asked the company to “loan” or “gift” her a vehicle. She added that she preferred an automatic car but would be grateful for any.

The 32-year-old mum further asked whether the company could rent her one if they can’t gift or loan her the car. She added that a second car would be “massively appreciated”. The woman mentioned that she is on a disability benefit as she is suffering from anxiety and is uncomfortable with the idea of learning with an instructor overwhelming.

The car company employee revealed that he refused her saying a “Polite “Lol !!!! No””.

Reddit users posted hilarious comments on the picture and pointed out how blatant her demands were.

One of the users commented, “So many women seem to think “single mum" should be a free ticket for whatever. Maybe get a car first and have a kid second? Priorities…”

Another person said, “Second-hand would even be appreciated. Really?”

A comment read, “I was laughing to myself at how clueless teenagers are until I got to the last paragraph and saw that she’s in her 30s..”

Another comment stated, “ Haha…what a spirited try though!.”

One person mockingly said, “They did even settle for second-hand.”

Another person joked, “At least she said thanks.” Making a sarcastic remark, another person said, “Wants her whole life to be free. Supported by disability benefits and now wants a free car.”