Woman's Electrifying Dance To Chammak Challo Is Complete 10/10

A video of a woman’s dance moves to the beats of Chammak Challo from Shahrukh Khan starrer film Ra. One has stirred up the internet. Even after almost 12 years of its release, the enduring popularity of this song remains undiminished. As the beats of the song filled in the air, the audience erupted in applause, appreciating her moves. Posted on Instagram, the video features the girl flawlessly replicating Kareena Kapoor’s iconic steps. The video depicts a decorated classroom, with the woman energetically dancing to the beats of the song while some people in the audience record the moment on their cameras.

“Be it my farewell or not, owning the stage is a habit that’ll never go away… a performer always stays a performer!” she wrote in the caption.

Since posted, the video has gone viral with over 2.9 million views. Many users appreciated her as she did exact same steps.

“You burned that stage,” commented a user. Another person told her that she did exact same, saying, “You did the exact same.” “You are a prodigy,” stated another.

Well, it would be righteous to say that this isn’t the first time that people are relishing this song even after many years. A few months ago, an Instagram video emerged, featuring two women immersed in its infectious rhythm against the backdrop of a scenic forest. Donning simple red sarees reminiscent of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic style from the original music video, their attire harmoniously blended with the vibrant hues of the surrounding leaves.

With flawless synchronization, the duo gracefully executed their choreography, which not only captivated with its catchy nature but also proved easily accessible for others to learn. The beats of the track added depth to their lively dance, while their expressions stole the limelight. A slow-motion effect was further incorporated in the clip, stealing the show.

The video touched the hearts of many. One user wrote, “Anyone dancing on this song, makes me a simp.” While another individual said that the song will never be old, mentioning, “Yes… Chammak challo can never get old.” “The best version, which I’ve seen …. Awesome moves!!!” wrote another.